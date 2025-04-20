11 Fashion Tips to Achieve a Chic and Polished Look
Fashion trends change with enviable regularity, but not all runway outfits can be transferred into everyday life. We decided to put together tips from experts that will help you navigate the latest fashion trends and will tell you which ones you should be cautious about.
Images created with artificial intelligence are used.
1. Choose a classic trench coat or a fitted jacket.
In recent years, formal style clothes have been at the peak of fashion. But some trendy items, such as voluminous blazers and jackets, are difficult to combine with other clothes. Plus, in spring, when the weather changes rapidly, it’s not too comfortable to wear them. If you throw a coat or a mackintosh over the jacket, the outfit may look bulky.
Stylists advise choosing more classic models — for example, a trench coat or cardigan. Moreover, they can be used to create a trendy layered image. Firstly, these elegant clothes never go out of fashion. And secondly, if you wear a silk blouse or a thin jumper under a trench coat, the ensemble will be both comfortable and stylish.
If you can’t do without a jacket, it’s better to choose a fitted model. Thanks to this detail, the image immediately becomes more feminine and elegant. These jackets look refined and aristocratic — it’s no coincidence that this spring they are particularly popular among French women.
2. A high collar jacket will spice up your look.
Outerwear with a high collar has been in fashion for several seasons in a row. And this collar can be found in a jacket and in a trench coat. These clothes are perfect for the changing spring weather, so you don’t need to cover your neck with a warm scarf. In addition, these jackets are well combined with any clothes, so the outfit will look not only stylish, but also bold and fresh.
3. Buy satin trousers.
If you’ve had enough of jeans, opt for satin trousers that Parisian women love so much. They are incredibly comfortable and can be worn with a shirt, T-shirt or blazer. These trousers make any look elegant. And to make this clothing item always look fashionable, choose a model of cream, brown or black color.
4. Snake print shoes will freshen up any outfit.
Classic heeled shoes almost never go out of fashion. But there is one nuance: picking up a pair in a bright color that would look elegant can be a challenge. Unfortunately, these models often look old-fashioned and cheap, instantly spoiling even a well-thought-out outfit.
It’s better to give preference to shoes with animal print, for example, snake print, as it is in trend this season. These shoes or boots make any outfit fresh without overloading it.
5. Shoes with thin soles will make an outfit brighter.
Loafers, sneakers and other models with heavy, bulky soles are going out of fashion this season. However, this has its advantages — it’s difficult to find a suitable outfit for these shoes, and your feet look more massive in them.
Now loafers, sneakers and sandals on thin soles are in trend. The latter can be worn with dresses and trousers. And if you choose a trendy asymmetric model or the one decorated with beads, it will make the outfit bright.
6. Don’t go overboard with see-through clothing.
See-through clothes are still in trend. And although on runways, you can see outfits that are completely composed of see-through things, in real life this ensemble will look rather peculiar. And it’s not quite clear where to wear this outfit.
It’s better to choose one see-through item, for example, a light flowing skirt with a lining. You won’t feel cold in this outfit, and it will look both fresh and elegant. And to make the look even more interesting, you can combine the skirt with a rough leather jacket or a baggy jumper.
7. Opt for boho clogs.
Now, stiletto shoes are starting to lose their relevance, but that doesn’t mean that this spring everyone will wear flat-soled shoes and completely abandon heels. You can just give your feet a rest and try on more comfortable models, leaving the dizzying stilettos for better times.
So, wooden-heeled clogs are back on trend. And you can find many different variants of these shoes in stores, so everyone can find a pair to suit their taste.
8. Trendy low-rise jeans are not the best choice.
To the genuine horror of some fashionistas and the joy of others, low-rise jeans are starting to make a comeback. However, some stylists don’t recommend blindly following this trend. High-rise models are still relevant, plus they visually elongate the legs.
9. Not all clothes with pockets will stay on trend for long.
Jackets with a lot of pockets seem to be a reasonable choice — with them, you can do without a handbag. In addition, these models are now in trend. However, some stylists believe that this outerwear will quickly go out of fashion.
It’s better to opt for cargo trousers — this item never loses relevance and is suitable for any season.
10. A suede jacket will add a touch of elegance to the look.
Suede jackets have become a real hit of the season. They are perfect for spring weather and can spice up any look. Now you can find a suede jacket in any style in stores — from a shortened model to a voluminous blazer. By the way, suede shoes are also back on trend, so you can create stylish and interesting ensembles.
11. Opt for a knee-length skirt.
Some stylists believe that denim skirts should now be given a little rest and put away in the wardrobe until better times. If you don’t want to part with these clothes, it’s better to choose a denim pencil skirt. Maxi models, alas, now seem outdated.
But knee-length skirts made of smooth fabric, on the contrary, are at the peak of popularity. If you choose a version of pale pink color, the image will look both stylish and fashionable.
