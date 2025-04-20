11 Fashion Tips to Achieve a Chic and Polished Look

In recent years, formal style clothes have been at the peak of fashion. But some trendy items, such as voluminous blazers and jackets, are difficult to combine with other clothes. Plus, in spring, when the weather changes rapidly, it’s not too comfortable to wear them. If you throw a coat or a mackintosh over the jacket, the outfit may look bulky.

Stylists advise choosing more classic models — for example, a trench coat or cardigan. Moreover, they can be used to create a trendy layered image. Firstly, these elegant clothes never go out of fashion. And secondly, if you wear a silk blouse or a thin jumper under a trench coat, the ensemble will be both comfortable and stylish.