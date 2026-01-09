I Refuse to Pay for a Steakhouse Party as a Vegan—Then Got HR Involved

Dear Bright Side,



I recently became a vegan and made sure the entire office knew that it was happening. All my coworkers supported me and tried their best to help me on my journey. But my boss recently did something that made me question all their motives.



For our end of year function, my boss booked my team in for a steakhouse party, even though he was well aware that I’m vegan. When I asked him about it, he shrugged and said, “Oh come on, this isn’t something you’re serious about. You can have steak for one night. It’s just like a diet anyway.”



So I kept quiet and on the day I just ordered a $12 salad, since it was the only thing on the menu that was vegan-friendly. Later, when the bill came, my boss said that it would be split evenly, which came out to $75 per person.



I told my boss that it was unfair since I only had a salad and a drink. I refused to pay such a high price for something I didn’t have. So I did a quick calculation and only paid for what I had consumed. My boss just smiled, and I left without saying another word.