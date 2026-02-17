I Refused to Use My Savings for My Daughter—And People Say I’m Heartless

Hello, Bright Side.

I’m Mags. I’m in my early 60s and I feel like I’m being asked to choose who matters more in my family, and no matter what I do, someone is going to hate me for it.

My mom is 90 and needs hip surgery. She’s still mentally sharp, but she’s in pain every single day and can barely walk anymore. The doctors were very clear: surgery is the only real option if she wants any quality of life.

The problem is the cost. It’s about $30,000, which is basically my entire savings. Retirement, emergency fund, all of it. I technically have the money, but once it’s gone, it’s gone.

At the same time, my daughter just got divorced. She has four kids and no financial stability. She came to me asking for help because she can’t afford rent and basic expenses on her own.

This wasn’t a short-term loan kind of conversation. She was clearly expecting ongoing support, and she was very emotional about it, saying I was the only person she could rely on.