My Parents Kicked Me Out for Getting Pregnant, Now They Want Me to Care for Them

I don't know how old your parents are, or your brother, OR your oldest daughter is. Were they in their 50's when you were born? You say they are "elderly", that doesn't tell me much. They may not have given you the support that YOU hoped for, but they DID rent you an apartment etc..., rather than let you stay in the home. That DOESN'T mean that you need to give them money you don't have, or that would take away from your children. I think that you were unwise to have children, that you weren't really prepared for. Partners or not, it doesn't seem well thought out. You don't owe your parents or brother a piece of your soul, OR anything else, because you are family. You need to keep your children's inheritance FOR them. Even if you WANTED to help your family, you MUST put YOUR children first. If you can help them find access to any programs that can help the "elderly" with energy bills, food and the like, that could help them. Make the best of what you have and what you can. Don't let them guilt you, but IF you want to AND can help, you should do so.