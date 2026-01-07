My Parents Kicked Me Out for Getting Pregnant, Now They Want Me to Care for Them
Hi, Bright Side and readers! Thank you for picking up and reading my story.
I was 18 years old when my life changed overnight. I got pregnant, scared, young, and clueless. Instead of help, my parents told me to take responsibility.
My dad was very clear about it. He said if I wanted to go through with the pregnancy and be a mom, I should do it on my own. I was kicked out of my family home and forced to move into a small rented apartment.
My parents paid my rent and gave me an allowance. They also paid for my doctor visits till I got a job, sure. But is money everything?
I gave birth alone. I figured out childcare on my own. I learned how to be a mom while still feeling like a kid myself. Over the years, I raised three children with two different men (who both left me).
My oldest is now a school-going daughter, my middle child is a son who just turned seven, and my youngest is an infant. Every year old milestone came with stress and exhaustion. There was no mother helping after birth, no family checking up on my babies.
Being a single mom is not just hard, it is nonstop. My time revolves around my kids. School drop-offs, daycare fees, childcare schedules, doctor visits, and making sure there is food at home.
When one child gets sick, everything falls apart. When the baby cries at night, I still wake up early for school runs the next morning. I haven’t met my friends or gone on a solo holiday in years.
I have juggled jobs while carrying an infant. I have skipped spending money on myself so I could save for our future. I have stayed up late helping my daughter with homework while holding a crying baby.
This was my everyday life. My family was not part of it. But a while back, the father of two of my babies passed, and left me quite a big amount as child support and a nice home for the kids.
So suddenly, my family wants in. I don’t know how they found out but yeah. Recently, I got a call that my parents are old and sick. My mother has been in and out of the hospital. My father is struggling too.
Suddenly, everyone remembered I exist. My brother reached out first. He said bills are high and asked for help. He talked about hospital costs, home care, and how families should stick together.
I told him I am not an ATM. I said I cannot take responsibility for parents who refused to take responsibility for me. Two hours later, I froze when I got a text from my mom saying, “You were always ungrateful as a kid, but I thought you’d have matured by now to appreciate what we did for you. Guess not.”
Appreciate what?? Raising me comfortably? Taking care of me and my needs? Isn’t that a parent’s job and responsibility anyway? There was never an emotional moment I had with my parents. They’re making me sound like a spoiled child, lol.
I am not refusing out of hate. I am refusing because I do not have anything to give. The money I have belongs to my children. My parents made their choice years ago. They chose not to help their pregnant daughter. They chose not to be there during birth, during sleepless nights, during years of struggle.
Now they want help because they are old, sick, and in the hospital. My brother keeps calling. He says I am heartless. He says mom is crying. All this emotional drama has got me thinking. Am I being too cruel in putting my children’s needs first?
Comments
I don't know how old your parents are, or your brother, OR your oldest daughter is. Were they in their 50's when you were born? You say they are "elderly", that doesn't tell me much. They may not have given you the support that YOU hoped for, but they DID rent you an apartment etc..., rather than let you stay in the home. That DOESN'T mean that you need to give them money you don't have, or that would take away from your children. I think that you were unwise to have children, that you weren't really prepared for. Partners or not, it doesn't seem well thought out. You don't owe your parents or brother a piece of your soul, OR anything else, because you are family. You need to keep your children's inheritance FOR them. Even if you WANTED to help your family, you MUST put YOUR children first. If you can help them find access to any programs that can help the "elderly" with energy bills, food and the like, that could help them. Make the best of what you have and what you can. Don't let them guilt you, but IF you want to AND can help, you should do so.
((My parents paid my rent and gave me an allowance. They also paid for my doctor visits till I got a job, sure. But is money everything? )) == YES, AND YOU ARE THE UNGRATEFUL ONE IN HERE ! THEY SHOULD LET YOU DIE IN GUTTER !
Your parents made a choice to abandon their child in such a fragile time! They made their bed and now should sleep in it. You're NTA