I always choose kindness over anything else. This world is full of hate.
12 Moments That Show Kindness Is the Strongest Power We Have
Kindness is often mistaken for softness. People assume that being kind means staying quiet, backing down, or letting others win. But real life shows the opposite. Many everyday acts of kindness require more courage than anger, revenge, or silence.
- I work in a mid-sized office. There is this older guy who barely talks in meetings.
One day, our manager snapped at him for messing up a report. Everyone stayed silent, staring at their laptops. I felt my chest tighten because I knew Mark had been covering for someone else who messed up.
I raised my hand and said the mistake was not his and explained what really happened. The room went quiet. Later, my manager apologized to Mark privately.
That night, Mark emailed me saying no one had ever stood up for him at work before. It felt so good to do this for him.
- This happened at a grocery store in Phoenix. A woman pushed her cart ahead of others, and people started whispering and rolling their eyes. She looked exhausted, and her toddler would not stop crying.
Instead of snapping, the person behind her told the cashier it was fine. The woman broke down crying and hugged that man. Kindness is not always about rules. Sometimes it is about reading the room and choosing compassion.
- After a rough breakup, a mutual friend mentioned that my ex was about to be evicted. The first reaction was honestly satisfaction. But it passed quickly. That night, I paid her one month’s rent anonymously through the landlord.
- I was in the ER with my mom when an older man sat alone across from us. No phone calls, no visitors.
After a while, I asked if he wanted company. He told me his kids lived out of state and were too busy to come. I stayed and talked to him for three hours. Just small stuff, his old job, his late wife.
When a nurse finally called his name, he squeezed my hand and said, “You made this easier.” I still think about him.
- I found a wallet in a parking lot in Chicago with almost $400 inside. My friends joked that it was a blessing and I should keep it. Something about that felt wrong. I tracked the owner down through a library card inside.
When I returned it, the man cried and told me that money was for his daughter’s medication. I drove home feeling lighter.
- Accidentally ran into two guys who hated me in high school at a pub. Someone started mocking them for being broke and stuck in the same town. I surprised myself by stepping in and telling the guy to knock it off.
The boys looked shocked. Later, one of them messaged me on Facebook, apologizing for everything they did back then.
- My younger brother borrowed money from me and lost it on a bad business idea. Our parents wanted me to shame him into being responsible.
Instead, I told him I believed in him and helped him make a realistic plan. He paid me back slowly over two years. So proud of him!
- A customer yelled at me at my old retail job, calling me stupid in front of a full store. I wanted to scream back. But I stayed calm and helped them anyway. After they left, my hands were shaking.
Later, my manager told me the customer called to apologize. I still can’t believe him. Probably, he made up the story to cheer me up. I’m grateful either way.
- My neighbor complained about everything. My music, my dog, my parking. When he had a stroke, no one visited him.
I started bringing him groceries and walking his dog. He never apologized for how he treated me, but he softened. On his last day in rehab, he said, “I was wrong about you.”
- I had proof that a coworker lied about me to get a promotion. I could have exposed everything publicly. Instead, I confronted her privately.
She broke down and admitted she was desperate and scared. I can’t forgive her, but I appreciate the honesty. We’re all struggling in this race anyway.
- I went to a wedding alone and felt painfully awkward and lonely while everyone else seemed paired up. A woman noticed and invited me to sit at her table. We talked the entire night and laughed like old friends.
- My estranged stepdad, whom I hadn’t spoken to in almost 10 years, met with an accident and needed a kidney transplant urgently. The wait for a donor was too long, and his own son refused, saying, “He’s already 71. I can’t risk my future.”
I couldn’t believe him. We had an argument, and I ended up donating my kidney. The transplant surgery went well.
When my stepdad woke up, he didn’t thank me. He didn’t look for his son. He looked at me and smiled. I froze when he said, “I’ve missed you, my little girl. How have you been?”
It made me cry like a baby.
Comments
His son was being logical but you acted too emotionally. Hope this doesn't turn sour for you
I have 2 type one diabetic kids the 25 year old body is starting to fail. I wish so much that I could give each of them one of mine but I am I kidney failure already. Please pray for them.