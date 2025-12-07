I Refuse to Pay for the Office Christmas Party I Won’t Attend, Now HR Is Targeting Me

Hi Bright Side readers, thank you for reading my story! I feel so isolated and lonely, I really need someone to listen to my perspective, lol.

Here’s what happened: Last week, I checked my pay stub and noticed a random extra deduction. Money has been tight lately, so every unexpected deduction hits harder. After a little digging, I found out I was charged $120 for our office Christmas party.

The problem is simple. I am not going. I like my job, but I HATE this forced “we are a family” narrative. I told my manager weeks ago that I already had other plans (plans to order a large pizza and binge-watch a KDrama I’ve had on my watchlist, but I skipped mentioning this detail).