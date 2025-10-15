My Husband Said He’d Choose His Late Wife Over Me—He Wasn’t Ready for My Bold Move

When he said this, I felt the air leave my lungs. My chest ached, and for a moment, I couldn’t speak. I just smiled weakly and excused myself to get some air.

No one seemed to notice, especially not my husband. On the drive home, he spoke about how nice the party had been, but I couldn’t listen. I kept hearing those words over and over in my head. If she walked through the door right now...

It wasn’t just what he said. It was what it meant. I wasn’t angry that he missed her. I was hurt that, after everything we’d built: two children, a home, a life, a part of him still lived in the past.