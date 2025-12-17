I Caught My Landlord Entering Without Permission—I Didn’t Expect the Truth Behind It

Hi Bright Side!

I’ve lived in my apartment for three years. Quiet neighborhood, decent rent, no major issues — until last month.

I started noticing little things out of place: a cabinet door open, my bathroom rug slightly moved, lights left on. Nothing huge, but enough to make my stomach drop.

So I set up a cheap camera in the living room, pointed at the front door.

Two days later, I got the notification: “Motion detected.”

My landlord had let himself in without notice. Except it wasn’t just him.

He walked in with four strangers, all dressed nicely, and started giving them a full tour like he was hosting an open house.

He even opened my bedroom door — while I was at work — and said, “Great natural light. Tenants keep it pretty clean.”

TENANTS.

PLURAL.

As if my actual life was a stage set he was renting by the hour.

I watched on camera as he let these people walk through my home, stepping past my laundry basket, commenting on my furniture like it was part of the sale.

I called him immediately. He ignored my call.

So I called again.

He picked up and said, “Can’t talk. Showing the property.”

Showing. The. Property.

Turns out, he was trying to sell the apartment — and instead of giving 24-hour written notice (like the law requires), he was just letting himself in whenever he had a potential buyer.

I confronted him later that day, and he said, “It’s still my property. You’re just renting it.”

I sent him the video.

And told him I’d be forwarding it to the tenancy board along with a formal complaint.

He went silent for hours.

Then suddenly, he emailed me apologizing, saying he “forgot” I needed notice and promised it wouldn’t happen again. He also conveniently offered to lower my rent by $250 for the next three months if I “didn’t escalate things further.”

I didn’t accept the discount.

I reported him.

Two weeks later, the buyers he showed the place to backed out after learning he violated tenant laws (apparently my complaint became part of the disclosure).

Now he’s stuck with the apartment, and legally he has to give me 48 hours’ notice for ANY entry — no exceptions.

Funny how fast a landlord remembers the law when it threatens the sale.

Linda