I Caught My Landlord Entering Without Permission—I Didn’t Expect the Truth Behind It
Some of the stories our readers send us sound like plot twists from a thriller — except they happen in real apartments, with real landlords who forget (or ignore) that tenants have rights. Today’s letter comes from someone who started noticing tiny changes in their home... and uncovered something far bigger than a misplaced rug.
Here’s their letter:
Hi Bright Side!
I’ve lived in my apartment for three years. Quiet neighborhood, decent rent, no major issues — until last month.
I started noticing little things out of place: a cabinet door open, my bathroom rug slightly moved, lights left on. Nothing huge, but enough to make my stomach drop.
So I set up a cheap camera in the living room, pointed at the front door.
Two days later, I got the notification: “Motion detected.”
My landlord had let himself in without notice. Except it wasn’t just him.
He walked in with four strangers, all dressed nicely, and started giving them a full tour like he was hosting an open house.
He even opened my bedroom door — while I was at work — and said, “Great natural light. Tenants keep it pretty clean.”
TENANTS.
PLURAL.
As if my actual life was a stage set he was renting by the hour.
I watched on camera as he let these people walk through my home, stepping past my laundry basket, commenting on my furniture like it was part of the sale.
I called him immediately. He ignored my call.
So I called again.
He picked up and said, “Can’t talk. Showing the property.”
Showing. The. Property.
Turns out, he was trying to sell the apartment — and instead of giving 24-hour written notice (like the law requires), he was just letting himself in whenever he had a potential buyer.
I confronted him later that day, and he said, “It’s still my property. You’re just renting it.”
I sent him the video.
And told him I’d be forwarding it to the tenancy board along with a formal complaint.
He went silent for hours.
Then suddenly, he emailed me apologizing, saying he “forgot” I needed notice and promised it wouldn’t happen again. He also conveniently offered to lower my rent by $250 for the next three months if I “didn’t escalate things further.”
I didn’t accept the discount.
I reported him.
Two weeks later, the buyers he showed the place to backed out after learning he violated tenant laws (apparently my complaint became part of the disclosure).
Now he’s stuck with the apartment, and legally he has to give me 48 hours’ notice for ANY entry — no exceptions.
Funny how fast a landlord remembers the law when it threatens the sale.
Linda
Thank you to Linda for sharing her story with us — and for reminding everyone that tenants deserve safety, respect, and a locked door that actually stays locked. If you’ve ever dealt with a landlord crossing the line, we’d love to hear your experience, too.
What Can You Do If Your Landlord Enters Without Permission? A Simple Guide Every Tenant Should Know.
Many landlords wrongly assume that owning the property gives them the right to enter whenever they want. It doesn’t. Tenants have a legal right to quiet enjoyment of their home — meaning you’re entitled to live there without unnecessary interference.
Here’s a clear, easy breakdown of when a landlord can enter, when they absolutely cannot, and what your rights are if they cross the line.
Can My Landlord Just Let Themselves In?
Short answer: No.
When Can a Landlord Enter?
A landlord must have:
A valid reason (inspection, repairs, gas safety check, etc.)
Your permission
24 hours’ written notice
Even with notice, you still have the right to refuse entry and suggest another time — as long as the reason is genuine, and you work with them to reschedule.
How Much Notice Should They Give?
Legally: 24 hours in writing, at a “reasonable” time of day.
Reasonable = not late at night, not 6 AM.
This gives you the chance to be home, prepare, or simply feel comfortable.
What About Property Viewings?
Whether the landlord is selling the home or looking for new tenants, they must still:
- Give 24 hours’ written notice
- Ask permission
- Accept if you need to reschedule
- Viewings do NOT override your right to quiet enjoyment.
What If There’s an Emergency?
In true emergencies — like a major water leak or fire — your landlord can enter without permission. That’s the only exception.
Can I Refuse Entry?
Yes. Tenants can legally say no if:
- The time is inconvenient.
- The notice was too short.
- The reason doesn’t make sense.
However, if you ignore repeated access requests for necessary repairs, the landlord may then enter with proper notice — especially if it’s about safety or preventing damage.
What About Annual Inspections?
Most rental agreements allow landlords to do:
- Annual or bi-annual property inspections
- Gas safety checks
- Maintenance reviews
They still need to schedule them properly and give notice.
If you’ve ever dealt with a landlord entering without permission — or had a surprising rental experience of your own — feel free to share your story with us. Your voice might help someone else know their rights, too.
