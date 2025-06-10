Pamela Anderson Debuts Bold Hair Transformation at 57, Divides Fans

Pamela’s new haircut wasn’t the only change. She wore minimal makeup and let her glowing skin speak for itself, staying true to her recent trend of embracing a natural beauty lifestyle. Over the last few years, she’s shifted away from heavy makeup, choosing instead to highlight her real features with confidence and grace.

She also brought along her 28-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo and a silver brooch that complemented his mother’s dress. Their red carpet moment together added a heartwarming touch to the high-fashion evening.