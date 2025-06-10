In effetti non è per nulla elegante, pare infilata in uno scafandro, e i capelli?, stendiamo un foulard pietoso...
Pamela Anderson Debuts Bold Hair Transformation at 57, Divides Fans
Pamela Anderson made a big splash at a recent gala, turning heads with a glamorous silver gown and a dramatic new hairstyle, chopping her long locks off. The 57-year-old actress and activist stepped onto the red carpet looking unrecognizable, instantly grabbing the spotlight with her fresh and modern appearance.
Pamela Anderson brought her A-game to the 2025 Met Gala. The theme for this year’s event was “Tailored for You,” celebrating custom styles with a focus on suiting and menswear-inspired fashion. Pamela chose a sparkling dress by Tory Burch, styled perfectly with Pandora jewelry that added extra shine to her look. Her confident presence quickly made her one of the most talked-about stars of the night.
But what really had everyone buzzing was her hairstyle. Pamela revealed a sharp blunt bob haircut—a bold change that gave her classic beauty a modern edge. Fans couldn’t stop talking about her updated look.
Pamela’s new haircut wasn’t the only change. She wore minimal makeup and let her glowing skin speak for itself, staying true to her recent trend of embracing a natural beauty lifestyle. Over the last few years, she’s shifted away from heavy makeup, choosing instead to highlight her real features with confidence and grace.
She also brought along her 28-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo and a silver brooch that complemented his mother’s dress. Their red carpet moment together added a heartwarming touch to the high-fashion evening.
Online, fans loved Pamela’s bold transformation. Many praised her for her authenticity and confidence. One fan said, “Beauty really comes from within! Her confidence is simply exciting, natural, and attractive.”
“Absolutely a fresh breath of air,” agreed another.
Although some thought differently. “Those bangs don’t look good on anyone”, commented one. “The hair does not look right with the face and the dress,” added another.
