The Science-Proven Hack to Fix Your Sleep and Anxiety Problems

Dr. Olivia Hsu Friedman, a doctor of acupuncture, herbal medicine, and traditional Chinese medicine at Amethyst Holistic Skin Solutions, advocates that eczema sufferers use breathwork as a way to prevent stress.

“This technique can be a great tool for nights when sleeping is difficult, whether because of itching, feeling hot or having a racing mind,” Dr. Friedman stated. “Instead of looking at the clock and wondering when you’re gonna fall asleep, this technique reduces your heart rate and blood pressure, which makes your body better able to fall asleep.”

“Stress is unavoidable in life whether or not you have eczema,” Dr. Friedman added. “But the best lessons I’ve learned to manage my life came from having to live with eczema. It forced me to turn my stress into good habits, which set me up well for the rest of my life.”