I Can’t Trust My Fianće Anymore After Finding Out the Real Reason He Wanted to Marry Me

Planning a wedding is usually a mix of joy and stress, but it became a period of deep shock and doubt for one bride-to-be. A few weeks before her big day, she discovered a startling secret about her fiancé’s past. Overwhelmed and unsure of how to rebuild her trust in him, she turned to Bright Side for advice and support to help her through this unexpected crisis.

Reema, thank you for confiding in us with such a complex matter. We’ve taken the time to carefully consider everything and have come up with four tips that we hope will be helpful to you as you navigate this challenge.

Communicate your concerns.

Effective communication is key to addressing your concerns. Take some time to talk privately with your fiancé about how his recent actions have affected you. Use “I” statements to share your feelings without blaming him. Encourage him to express his thoughts and listen attentively to understand his perspective. This open discussion can help you both find common ground and work through any deeper issues together.

Reach out to trusted friends or family.

Sometimes, talking to close friends or family members you trust can offer valuable insights and emotional support during challenging times. Choose someone who knows both you and your fiancé well and can provide objective advice. Their perspectives might help you see things from a new angle and offer helpful suggestions. Just remember to keep your conversations respectful and confidential. Relying on your support network can make you feel less alone and more confident in handling this situation.

Consider couples therapy.

Given the complexity of your feelings and the recent changes in your relationship, couples therapy could be a helpful option, too. A therapist can guide discussions, resolve conflicts, and suggest ways to improve communication. They can also help your fiancé recognize the impact of his actions and encourage better communication.



Therapy provides a safe space for both of you to express yourselves and rebuild trust. Don’t hesitate to explore this as a way to strengthen your bond.

Reflect on your values and needs.

Take some time to think about what’s truly important to you in your relationship. Reflect on your personal values and consider which aspects of your fiancé’s behavior are essential for your emotional well-being and happiness. Jot down what you need from him to feel respected, loved, and secure. This self-reflection will help you communicate your needs clearly during your conversation with him. Knowing your own boundaries will give you the strength to advocate for a healthier relationship.