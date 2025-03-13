My Wife Came Back From Vegas With a Shocking Surprise—Now I'm Freaking Out

The man wrote, “It was like she wanted my permission to break her promise to our daughter. I told her I wasn’t offering that nor making her keep her word. She said I wasn’t being fair, and this was a networking opportunity. They were business-oriented and wouldn’t understand her stepping away for family time.”

“I said her decision is her decision, but she’d have to explain it to our daughter. She promised her that she’d rain check the following day. Our daughter didn’t understand and cried. My wife ended up hanging up and leaving me to comfort our daughter alone.

That whole incident rubbed me the wrong way. I didn’t like it. She didn’t keep her word for the rain check, either.”

“She was documenting the retreat on social media. One coworker (23M) was almost in every pic/video, attached to her hip. In one pic he had his arm too comfortably around her imo. He’s a recent hire in my wife’s department. She was asked to oversee him. I don’t like the guy. He doesn’t know boundaries.”

“Once, in response to a work assignment, he texted my wife that she’s exactly the kind of woman he needs to keep him in check. My wife had brushed it off. She feels bad for him because he’s not fitting in. She took him under her wing during his first retreat with the team.”

“If I’d questioned, she’d say she was tired or networking. There was always something. But I’ve seen her at these retreats. This wasn’t like her. She was just off.”

“The day before her return home, she complained about a bruise on her neck. She stressed it was a bug bite. I didn’t actually see the bruise until she came home. I instantly thought it was a full-on hickey.”