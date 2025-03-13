My Wife Came Back From Vegas With a Shocking Surprise—Now I'm Freaking Out
A 27-year-old guy just posted a jaw-dropping family story on Reddit. His family’s been falling apart little by little, and it all kicked off when his wife went to a work retreat in Vegas.
When she came back, she wasn’t the same person at all. Nope. Not only did she change, but she also came back with a surprise for her husband.
Now, this guy’s turning to Reddit, looking for some guidance on what to do next. The plot thickens, and trust us, it’s a wild ride you won’t want to miss. Sometimes life just throws the most insane curveballs… and this one’s a doozy.
A man, 27, turned to Reddit to share his dramatic story and receive advice from people.
He opened his post, saying, “I’m (27M) in a fight with my wife (28F). We’ve had fights before, but not this bad. I’m at a loss on how to proceed.”
The OP shared, [Edited by Bright Side], “We’re college sweethearts married for almost 6 years. We have a daughter (4F). Our relationship was never perfect or without challenges. This year, my wife had a work retreat in Vegas. She came home from her trip and I immediately paid attention to her neck, there was a disturbing mark that made me rethink my trust in my spouse.”
The OP's wife has a very complex work schedule and business trips aren't a wonder in the family.
The man shared, “We’ve faced some family opposition with cultural differences, but we’ve made it work. She’s my first love and my best friend.
My wife works in corporate. Her job has annual work retreats that last for about a week. This year was in Vegas. I usually arrange my work schedule and tag along with her, and we make our own trip out of it.”
“We couldn’t this year. Our daughter gets major anxiety traveling long distances. We’re working on it, but she wasn’t budging, and we decided to choose our battles. So I stood behind and held down the fort at home. The change of plans was a bummer because the trip was part of us reconnecting as both a couple and as a family.”
He added, “My wife’s work hours have taken a toll, and her work/life balance leaves much to be desired. We entertained the idea of her skipping the retreat. Attendance is optional, but it’s generally frowned upon if you don’t, and my wife’s making connections in her field.”
The wife's weird behavior made the OP anxious.
The OP shared, “She grew increasingly weird. We have a system if either of us is away for extended periods. We keep in contact.”
“For the first day or so, she was herself, but she grew distant. I’d even text her about important stuff and be left on read while she claimed she never saw my text. Whenever we talked, she was rushing me or our daughter off the phone. These were all times she wasn’t involved in retreat activities.”
“We were supposed to have a mini birthday celebration for our daughter over FaceTime. Our daughter was excited. It was something my wife promised her because the retreat overlapped her actual birthday. But my wife backed out because she had people up in her room after a seminar.”
Things got even worse when the wife came back home from a retreat.
The man wrote, “It was like she wanted my permission to break her promise to our daughter. I told her I wasn’t offering that nor making her keep her word. She said I wasn’t being fair, and this was a networking opportunity. They were business-oriented and wouldn’t understand her stepping away for family time.”
“I said her decision is her decision, but she’d have to explain it to our daughter. She promised her that she’d rain check the following day. Our daughter didn’t understand and cried. My wife ended up hanging up and leaving me to comfort our daughter alone.
That whole incident rubbed me the wrong way. I didn’t like it. She didn’t keep her word for the rain check, either.”
“She was documenting the retreat on social media. One coworker (23M) was almost in every pic/video, attached to her hip. In one pic he had his arm too comfortably around her imo. He’s a recent hire in my wife’s department. She was asked to oversee him. I don’t like the guy. He doesn’t know boundaries.”
“Once, in response to a work assignment, he texted my wife that she’s exactly the kind of woman he needs to keep him in check. My wife had brushed it off. She feels bad for him because he’s not fitting in. She took him under her wing during his first retreat with the team.”
“If I’d questioned, she’d say she was tired or networking. There was always something. But I’ve seen her at these retreats. This wasn’t like her. She was just off.”
“The day before her return home, she complained about a bruise on her neck. She stressed it was a bug bite. I didn’t actually see the bruise until she came home. I instantly thought it was a full-on hickey.”
The OP is convinced that what was said to be a bug bite has actually nothing to do with bugs.
The man revealed, “She kinda brushed it off after making a big deal of it over the phone. I didn’t push because our daughter was present. But when I was able to confront her, she clung to her bug bite claim. When I kept pushing, she asked what I was trying to imply.”
“I outright said I believed she had a hickey, and I didn’t believe she was being honest with me. We had it out then. She was offended and pissed at the accusation. Infidelity has always been a sore topic. Her family has a history of infidelity.”
“So we had a pretty bad fight, and she accused me of looking to pick a fight due to the incident with our daughter’s birthday. I told her it had nothing to do with that and everything to do with a hickey on her neck.
The fight ended in an impasse. We’re still not recovered. She swears it’s a bug bite. But I’m not convinced.”
“I’ve always trusted my wife. I never doubted her, but this bruise doesn’t look like a bug bite. It looks like a hickey. I only feel more strongly when I consider how distant and weird she was during the Vegas retreat.”
“Now she’s wearing turtlenecks ever since, and we’re caught between arguing and her dousing our daughter and me with affection. Communication usually prevails for us, but not now. I think my accusation pushed us to a new level of argument.”
“I’m at a loss here. I really need outside perspectives. How do I move forward?”
People of Reddit rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.
One person wrote, “So she couldn’t talk to her daughter on her birthday because she had people in her room. Sounds like she cares less about her family and more about what caused the hickey.”
Another user said, “If the trip is optional, I wouldn’t even consider going if it overlaps my wife’s or kids’ birthdays (especially at those younger ages). If it’s mandatory, then I would certainly be ensuring I make time to talk with my kids, especially if there was a prearranged schedule, but even then, I would try to get out of it or shorten the trip so I could be home with them.
Prioritizing ’networking’ over family, especially her kid’s birthday, is a huge red flag, so much so that I would strongly suspect cheating as well if I were OP.”
One more person added, “I’m a woman in a demanding leadership position who travels for work. I always find 5–10 minutes to call home when I’m gone, to FaceTime my husband and toddler. The interactions aren’t always meaningful, and I’m exhausted, but it’s a brief check-in to say hello. There’s always 5 minutes for this.
I’m really sorry you’re going through this. Couples counseling could help you talk through this incident and see if there’s a way to get your marriage back on track.”
One more person advised, “If she refuses, or it is obvious to you the messages have been sanitized, you have your answer. I would check the mobile phone records first, so you will already know what numbers she texted and/or called on the trip. That will help you to determine later if anything is missing.
And how about you offer to take her to urgent care to have that ’bug bite’ looked over. You already know that won’t fly (pun intended) with her.”
