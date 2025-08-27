I Refuse to Let My DIL Treat My Home Like a Restaurant

She said, “They’re kids who are growing up fast. They need to eat.” I agree and won’t stop them, but I can’t keep doing everything myself. So I asked her to at least help with the care of her children. She can cook some days too or put some money toward the grocery bill.



When I mentioned that, she went off at me. She told me that I’m playing favorites because I’m only complaining about those two and not my granddaughter. I told her it wasn’t true. I don’t complain about my granddaughter because she hasn’t done anything wrong. She always asks if she wants something.



Since that day, she brings the children over less, and she barely speaks to me. I spoke to my son and told him it’s unfair. I love all three of the children. All I’m asking for is some help because I’m living off my pension and my food cost has gone up dramatically over the last few weeks.



It has gotten so bad that I have to hide food otherwise I won’t have anything for myself. And that’s without mentioning the treats. They think I’m not buying any treats anymore because they go through at least one pack a day.



So Bright Side, what must I do? I feel really bad about asking my son for money. But I can’t go on feeding the children so much on the money I get. Is it bad for me to want some help?



Regards,

Mandy S.