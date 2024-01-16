My Husband Left Me Alone in Another Country After a Big Argument

Travelling can be a great way to strengthen your relationship. Yet, for some, it might only help them test it. Our reader’s husband left her completely alone in a foreign country because he thought she was cheating on him. Our reader remembered the trip as an incredibly stressful time because she had never travelled before.

Our reader shared a story with us.

Decide what’s right for you.

Your husband shouldn’t have left you all alone in a foreign country. He left knowing that you have no travel experience, and he was okay with that. He didn’t care about the dangers you might have faced. His actions speak for himself, and your relationship has no value to him. Decide whether you still want to live the rest of your life with such a person. He easily dumped you in China, where you needed him the most. Who knows what else he can do when he acts so impulsively.

Learn and be more independent.

It’s never too late to learn, and it’s important to be able to take care of yourself and not wait for someone else. If you decide to travel again, don’t just rely on your companion. Try to do everything by yourself, read articles on what to do at the airport, how to check in or how to go through customs. Make sure you do it without hurry, otherwise it’ll be easier to give up and pass the responsibility to someone else.

Try couples therapy.

Judging by your story, it seems like your husband is very quick-tempered. If you want to give him a second chance, you can try couples therapy. It will be a safe environment for you where you can discuss issues. Perhaps good therapy will create healthier communication patterns and, in general, will improve your relationship.



Let your husband know that you’re uncomfortable sharing your messages with him. You might agree to do it once but tell him that you won’t do that again. In any case, he’ll have to learn to trust you.

Take care of your emotional well-being.

This travel experience might have created a bad core memory that you might never forget. It’s better to focus on your mental health right now. If the relationship consistently causes emotional distress, anxiety, or depression, reconsider it. Your husband promised to be with you “in good times and in bad” but then left you alone so easily.