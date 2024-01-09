My Sister Embarrassed Me in Front of Everyone Because I Wore My Wedding Dress to Her Wedding

Weddings are supposed to be wonderful, but in some cases, they bring more problems than happiness. One of our readers didn’t expect she’d make her sister furious by wearing a simple dress. Who’d have ever thought that a wedding dress code was so important to our reader’s sister.

Our reader sent us a message.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We have some tips for you that you might find helpful.

Explain your decision.

Explain to your sister why you decided to wear your old wedding dress in the first place. Let her know that you don’t like dresses, so you didn’t find it necessary to buy a new one. Explain that you thought it met the criteria she set for the bridesmaids’ dresses. Let her know that you didn’t do it to mock her or ruin her wedding, you just wanted to be practical and save some money.

Apologize to your sister.

Your sister might have been too overwhelmed on such an important day for her. Especially, since she’s a perfectionist. Even if you feel you didn’t do anything wrong, express your regret for any misunderstanding. This way you’ll defuse the tension at least a little bit. You can say something like, “I’m sorry if my dress upset you, I didn’t mean to hurt you.”

Talk to your sister privately.

Weddings are always emotionally charged, and your sister might have acted impulsively. If possible, find a moment to have a private conversation with your sister away from the crowd. Perhaps your sister understands that she overreacted, so she might even apologize to you. Remember not to be judgmental or rude, you don’t want to escalate the conflict, for sure.

Stay calm.

Remain calm and composed, even if your sister’s reaction caught you off guard. If you respond with anger or get defensive, it might only worsen the situation. Your sister might need some time to realize that she didn’t handle the situation well. Give her space to collect her thoughts and emotions before discussing the problem. This doesn’t mean you should avoid the issue, just a short-term pause will do.