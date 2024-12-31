Princess Catherine Draws Attention on Christmas Morning — People Notice One Thing

After enduring a challenging year marked by a surprising cancer diagnosis in March 2024, the Princess of Wales celebrated Christmas Day with a sense of renewed hope and excitement, captivating everyone with her presence.

On Christmas morning, December 25, Princess Catherine warmly greeted crowds gathered outside the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, graciously accepting bouquets of flowers from enthusiastic well-wishers. The 42-year-old Princess radiated elegance as she strolled alongside Prince William and their children—Prince Louis, six, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince George, 11—accompanied by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Princess impressed in a forest green Alexander McQueen coat, previously worn during her January 2023 visit to Leeds. She paired the look with a matching fascinator, scarf, black gloves, and Gianvito Rossi boots, accessorizing with a Grace Han handbag. Outside St. Mary Magdalene Church, her new blue gemstone and diamond earrings by Robinson Pelham added sparkle. Her silky brunette waves and flawless, understated makeup completed the elegant ensemble.

© MartinJPalmer / Alamy Stock Photo , Tim Rooke/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News Tim Rooke/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Online admirers were thrilled to see their future Queen looking radiant and elegant, flooding her with compliments. Someone noted, ’’Lovely to see Catherine so healthy and smiling as she used to,’’ and another added, ’’The Princess of Wales is back absolutely resplendent... a marvelous Christmas present indeed.’’

Naturally, the stunning royal’s appearance was a hot topic, with many noticing that her beautiful hair might have extensions in it. One of the speculators remarked, ’’Actually today she is wearing a wig,’’ another noted, ’’Kate’s hair piece or extensions look very good and natural.’’ A third gushed, ’’Gorgeous wig!’’