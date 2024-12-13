The Heartbreaking Reason Why Jim Carrey Had to Come Out of Retirement, ''I Need the Money''

In 2022, Jim Carrey declared his intention to step away from acting following his portrayal of the villainous Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. But now the comedy icon is starring in a new movie and the reason is surprising.

In an April 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Carrey stated, "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."



The hiatus didn’t last long. In under two years, Variety revealed in February that Carrey was returning from retirement to take on a role in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Set to debut on December 20, Carrey portrays both Dr. Robotnik and his ancestor, Gerald Robotnik, in the movie.

During an interview with the Associated Press at the London debut of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on Tuesday, Carrey remarked, ''I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And I just, I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly."

The exact figures of Carrey's earnings for the first two movies remain undisclosed, but both Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel defied expectations as unexpected box-office successes—a rarity for video game adaptations. The original film earned $319 million globally, while the sequel brought in an impressive $405 million.



In February 2023, the Ace Ventura actor listed a Los Angeles property he had owned for three decades. Initially priced at $29 million, the mansion has seen a price reduction to $19.75 million after almost two years on the market.

