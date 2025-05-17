I Refused to Delay My Honeymoon Over My Stepdaughter’s Last-Minute Crisis

Hi Bright Side,

My husband has a daughter from his first marriage. She’s in her 20s and lives alone. The night before we were set to leave for our honeymoon, she called in tears. My husband asked if we could delay the trip. I said no.

The next morning, she showed up at our door and was holding a suitcase. She walked right in without waiting for an invitation. I stood there, stunned, as she placed her bag by the couch and said, “I’ll stay here while you guys figure things out.”

There was no explanation, no real apology—just the assumption that our plans would be dropped to accommodate her. My husband didn’t say much. He just glanced at me like it was suddenly my decision. I asked her what had happened, and she vaguely said she just “needed space.”