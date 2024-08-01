My sister and I were sitting in the living room reading on a cloudless day around 2 p.m. or so. All of a sudden, it was like I went blind. Pitch black, couldn’t even see a hand in front of your face, dark.
It lasted a little more than a second or two, and when I got my vision back, I looked over at my sister. She had the same face I did and asked me what just happened. Big bay window in our living room, so I still have no explanation of what happened. © AgentInkling99 / Reddit
14 Mystical Stories That Can Send Shivers Down the Spine
Perhaps each of us has experienced a mysterious situation. It could have been a weird coincidence, a play of imagination, or a simple forgetfulness. Or it could be even something mystical. And even if we try to find a logical explanation, we still can’t figure out what it really is. The heroes of our article shared the stories exactly like this.
- There was a story for which I couldn’t find any rational explanation. I was at a friend’s country house while she was away on business. I heard a sound like someone walking, but the house was empty. I went to look round, it was empty. Then the wind started howling like a blizzard, and it was 86°F outside. I got really scared.
I called my friend. She, as soon as she heard of this, rushed over. She said, not to be afraid because it happens here sometimes. This is why none of her friends want to stay in her place overnight because they have seen different weird things they can’t explain. © Overheard / Ideer
- While my 6-month-old daughter slept on our bed, I went to check on the washing machine. I usually just turn on the lights and enter the bathroom without looking. But this time, after switching on the light, I just poked my head through the doorway and saw that the water had leaked out of the washing machine onto the floor, and the extension cord was right in it. © Dee / ADME
- My husband and I bought a country house. At first, everything was fine. But then weird stuff started to happen. My husband works night shifts, so I’m alone with the kids at night. And there is constant banging on the door, someone pulling the handle.
My husband also heard banging on the door many times, we would open the door and there was nobody there. Sometimes things go missing and then we find them in a place where they’ve never been before. © Overheard / Ideer
- I have a lovely apartment: it’s full of light, cozy, and quiet. I can hear neither the neighbors nor the street. But there’s one mystical thing that haunts me and all the guests who have had a misfortune to sleep here.
At exactly 6 o’clock in the morning, everyone wakes up for some unknown reason. After that, you can go back to sleep. But no one knows why it happens this way. © Overheard / Ideer
- When I was in the third grade, my friend and I ran to the canteen to get some pies. When we came back, we were about to run up the stairs to the second floor when I stopped abruptly and pulled my friend’s hand. She turns round in surprise, and at that moment a huge glass falls onto the stairs. The cleaning lady was cleaning the window and the glass fell out of the frame.
They used to have wooden frames before. I still remember, like in slow motion, the glass falling and shattering. We shook our legs from the shards and ran to the other staircase. I don’t know if it was intuition or my peripheral vision, but something saved us. © Natalia Zakharchuk / ADME
- I was in elementary school. I vividly remember that I just didn’t want to be at school, so I told my teacher I felt sick. I was just hoping the school nurse would find something, though I knew I was perfectly fine. I had chicken pox. © scherster / Reddit
- We’re renting an office in an 18th-century mansion. As soon as we moved in, I had an idea there was a poltergeist in the place. Everything falls, bags fly, and there are no draughts, by the way.
Could there be ghosts here? Because mugs were falling down near the coffee machine. And when you walk from one office to another, you can clearly see a dark silhouette of a person.
I asked coworkers and cleaners, and they say, “This is the founder of the mansion. He likes to scare new employees. He gets acquainted with them this way, so to speak.” © Overheard / Ideer
- I was sleeping on my night shift break when I heard muffled cries. Then the clock flew off the wall and shattered into a million pieces right beside me. Then something touched my hair. I no longer work night shift on that unit. © Diglet-no-bite / Reddit
- Had my wedding ring fall off of my finger while I had my hand dangling out of a car window while driving. Very upsetting to arrive at the hotel I was staying at to realize it had slipped off, wasn’t in my pockets or in the car anywhere — checked the floorboards, under the seats, console, I even checked the trunk — and figured it was probably laying on the side of the road somewhere along a 60-mile stretch of interstate.
But I was exhausted. It had been a very stressful day of travel. I checked into my hotel room, pushed my suitcase just inside the door of my room, and passed out on the nearest bed. Didn’t even stop in the bathroom to pee, or bother to get undressed or take off my shoes, just laid down on top of the hotel bed, went straight to sleep.
Woke up the next morning and sat up looking at my ring finger now minus a wedding band. I saw a glint of light on the desk by the window on the far side of the room. I’d been so tired the night before I hadn’t even closed the curtains, so the sunlight was pouring in. I got up and walked over to the desk to see what it was.
It was my wedding ring sitting by itself on the desktop. I must have stared at it for a solid minute trying to work out how it got there. I didn’t have it when I came into the room, and I up until that minute hadn’t even been on that side of the room. Still can’t explain how it got there. © easygoer89 / Reddit
- I worked as a part-time head accountant at a dental clinic that had just opened. They bought 2 apartments in a last century apartment building and converted them into a clinic. A married couple worked there as dentists who couldn’t conceive a child. They had spent a lot of money on all sorts of research, but to no avail.
About 3 months after the clinic was opened, the wife got pregnant with a girl just like she wanted. About the same time one of the nurses, about 40 years old, who all her life had dreamed of marrying a Finn, met a guy from Finland online, got pregnant, quickly got married and left to join her husband in Suomi.
About 6 months later, a manager in her thirties, who had long dreamed of finding a husband and moving away from her parents, went on holiday to Prague, met a Czech man, got married and moved to her husband in the Czech Republic. After a while, a young doctor came to the office to practice. When the 2-month internship came to an end, she announced that her and her husband’s dream finally came true. She’s pregnant. © login380 / Pikabu
- When I was in middle school getting ready in the bathroom, I felt this random urge to look behind me at the door frame. I glanced up in the mirror, and then I whip my head around... I can’t prove what I saw, and I know our minds like to play tricks on us, and I was in a super bad place mentally at this time, but a completely black spirit or shadow was staring at me with red beaming eyes. A hefty size.
It looked like a big fat shadow man with red eyes peeking at me from the door frame, and when I turned around, it quickly hid back behind the wall of the hallway. I swung the bathroom door closed so fast, and I was so utterly shocked and speechless I didn’t say anything to my parents and I just casually continued my routine. Then I mentioned it to my friends and they were just as confused. I still cannot explain it, but I remember it so vividly. © theenuhs / Reddit
- I was getting ready for school one morning in about 5th grade, put my socks on my chair, turned around to put on a shirt, turned back to chair, no more socks. Weird, but whatever, I don’t have time to question it. I grab another pair and head to school.
The real weird part comes 5 years later. I’m fifteen, there’s a big family dinner at my house. Dad decides to get fancy and break out the cloth napkins from our dining room closet that we absolutely never open. One of my cousins opens her napkin, which had been neatly folded and not touched since I was probably about 7 (my parents don’t host a lot of the family get-togethers) and sitting inside is one of my missing socks from 5th grade. No trace of the other one to this day, and I’m coming up on my 22nd birthday. © airr-conditioning / Reddit
- My husband and I rented an apartment in an old building. The bathroom was connected to the bedroom. At night, I dream that someone enters the bathroom and locks it from the inside. Immediately I wake up, it’s slightly over midnight, I decide to go to the bathroom. I still remember my dream, but I see that my husband is sleeping soundly next to me, which means that he didn’t go anywhere and it was definitely a dream.
I went to the bathroom, pressed the handle, but it didn’t click, as if the door was locked. I checked again that my husband was asleep in bed and that it wasn’t him, although there was definitely no one in the bathroom — there was no light and no sound. I don’t believe in prophetic dreams, but I was scared. I woke up my husband, he tried to break down the door, but the 19th- century door was too heavy for that.
The man from reception took out, as if specially prepared, a screwdriver and quickly opened the door for us. He said that it was not the first time in this house when the door gets locked by itself. We are still wondering what it was. © Overheard / Ideer
