14 Mystical Stories That Can Send Shivers Down the Spine

My sister and I were sitting in the living room reading on a cloudless day around 2 p.m. or so. All of a sudden, it was like I went blind. Pitch black, couldn’t even see a hand in front of your face, dark.

It lasted a little more than a second or two, and when I got my vision back, I looked over at my sister. She had the same face I did and asked me what just happened. Big bay window in our living room, so I still have no explanation of what happened. © AgentInkling99 / Reddit = Probably an eclipse