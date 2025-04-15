My Son Passed Away, So I Used His Money to Travel the World

For years, I saved up money for my son's college education. He had passed all his exams and was getting ready to apply to various colleges.

A week ago, he tragically passed away, and our family was heartbroken. I remembered how much my son had always dreamed of traveling the world and visiting different countries. So, I made the decision to use the money I had saved for his education to travel in his honor.

When my wife found out, she called me selfish and cruel, accusing me of using the excuse of “honoring our son's life” as a way to go on vacation abroad. Maybe I shouldn’t have asked her to join me, as she was both furious and devastated.

Now, I'm in another country, and she’s texted me saying she wants a divorce. What should I do?