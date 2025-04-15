My Son Passed Away, So I Used His Money to Travel the World
When tragedy strikes, it often leads us to make unexpected decisions that reshape our lives. Our reader’s son had grand plans to explore the world, but fate had other ideas. In his memory, he chose to use the college fund for his travels. Now, his wife is considering divorce.
A reader shared his story.
For years, I saved up money for my son's college education. He had passed all his exams and was getting ready to apply to various colleges.
A week ago, he tragically passed away, and our family was heartbroken. I remembered how much my son had always dreamed of traveling the world and visiting different countries. So, I made the decision to use the money I had saved for his education to travel in his honor.
When my wife found out, she called me selfish and cruel, accusing me of using the excuse of “honoring our son's life” as a way to go on vacation abroad. Maybe I shouldn’t have asked her to join me, as she was both furious and devastated.
Now, I'm in another country, and she’s texted me saying she wants a divorce. What should I do?
Thank you for reaching out to us! We understand your concerns and would like to offer a few suggestions that might help.
Acknowledge and apologize.
Start by acknowledging your wife’s pain, even if your actions were not meant to hurt her. It’s important to show that you understand why she feels the way she does and take responsibility for how your choices have affected her. This isn’t about defending your actions, but about demonstrating that you care deeply about her feelings. A sincere apology and active listening can go a long way in mending things.
Consider seeking therapy.
It might be helpful to reach out to a counselor or therapist, especially one who specializes in grief and relationship issues. They can guide you both through this painful time and provide the support needed to heal. Therapy can offer a space for you and your wife to talk openly and work through your emotions with professional help.
Reassure your wife.
Now, more than ever, it’s essential to reassure your wife that your commitment to her and your relationship remains strong. Remind her of your love and your desire to face this hardship together. She needs your reassurance and emotional support as you both navigate through this difficult time.
Evaluate your travel plans.
Think carefully about how continuing to travel might affect your wife. Is she okay with the idea, or would she prefer you to stay close during this time of grief? If she’s struggling, it might be a good idea to return home and be there for her until you're both in a place to move forward together.
Many people fantasize about winning big, but not everyone considers what comes after. One of our readers faced a similar dilemma: instead of spending his lottery winnings on a designer bag for his girlfriend, he chose to use all of it to support his daughter.