I Found My Nanny’s Secret Diary, I Refuse to Believe She Is My Mother

Hi <strong>Bright Side,

I’ve always known my nanny as just that—my nanny. She raised me, cared for me, and was more of a mom to me than my own, but I never thought anything more of it. She was just part of the family, nothing out of the ordinary.

But then, one day, I found her secret diary. I was going through some old stuff in the attic and came across a small, hidden box. I had no intention of snooping, but curiosity got the best of me. When I opened it and started reading, I couldn’t stop.

The entries were personal, some from years ago. But the more I read, the more my heart sank. She wrote that she’s my mother.

I was shocked. How could this be true? The woman who had been with me since I was a baby—the one who’d cared for me, fed me, loved me—was actually my mother. She wrote about how she had to give me up when I was a baby. She didn’t say why, but it was clear it was because of circumstances beyond her control. She said she took the job as my nanny to stay close to me, watch over me, and keep the secret.