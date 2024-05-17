Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Was Called Overweight and Too Thin at the Same Time

Reese Witherspoon ’s look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, recently shared that she received hurtful and controversial comments about her body. Ava responded to online trolls who were speculating about her body and weight by delivering a powerful message in a recent TikTok video. She blasted body-shaming internet trolls.

The young star addressed the internet trolls who criticized her appearance. At 24 years old, Ava posted a video on TikTok from her bathroom, set to the tune of No Doubt's classic "Just a Girl." The caption initially stated: "NBD [no big deal] but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online…"

"I saw two different strangers commenting on my body," the video continued. Ava then shared the hurtful comments that made her make the video. "The first said I'm too fat… The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin."

Ava then started to apply bright red lipstick to her lips and across her cheek in a messy manner, while also adding more writing: "My weight did not change in the time period between their comments (and it wouldn't be any of their business if it did!)".