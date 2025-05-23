I Refused to Change My Day Off for My Coworker—Even Though She Was Getting Married

Hello Bright Side,

I had a problem with a coworker and I don’t know what to do. Here’s what happened.

I worked at the store with Jessica, a coworker I disliked. Our days off were set a month ahead, but she asked me to switch mine for her wedding. I refused. After I heard her crying on the phone, but to my surprise, she walked in smiling and said, “I’ve got everything under control now.”

My manager called soon after and said, “I know there’s some tension between you and Jessica, and I’ve come up with a solution. You both can keep the same day off, but Jessica will make up for it by working extra hours later in the week, since she already had a day off before.”

After a few months, Jessica got promoted to supervisor. Her behavior changed—she gave me the worst shifts and undermined my work, making my job harder.

Why is she treating me this way after everything that happened? Should I confront her, or will it make things worse?

Sincerely,

Shelley