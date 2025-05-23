Michael Jackson’s Rarely Seen Daughter Stuns in Bold Thigh-Split Gown, Fans Spot the Same Thing
Paris Jackson wowed fans with her latest fashion moment at the amfAR Cannes Gala, stepping out in a striking, bold outfit that turned every head on the red carpet. The 26-year-old singer and actress made a big style statement, standing out among stars like Heidi Klum, Lauren Sánchez, and Taraji P. Henson.
Wearing a floor-length cream gown, Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris showed off her fashion-forward side. The dress featured a daring thigh-high split, revealing her toned leg and adding a bold edge to her elegant look. The gown included soft sheer fabric, bold shoulder detailing that flared out in a unique shape, and long, draped sleeves that gave off a dreamy, romantic vibe. The high neckline added sophistication, while her tousled blonde updo gave the outfit a relaxed yet glamorous finish.
Her look was completed with nude strappy heels and silver accessories, while some of her tattoos were clearly visible, adding a personal touch to her red carpet appearance. The eye-catching gown also had a shimmering neckline with silver beadwork, adding sparkle to the already standout design.
The dress’s fitted bodice and powerful shoulder pads highlighted Paris’s figure before flowing down into a sheer skirt. Underneath, fans noticed a nude bodysuit that gave the layered gown a bold twist. The sexy thigh-split showed off her legs, adding a flirty touch to her elegant style. She added a splash of color with satin red lipstick and wore her blonde hair in a stylish updo, leaving soft strands to frame her face.
