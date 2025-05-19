Andie MacDowell Chops Off Hair for Cannes 2025, Fans Say the Same Thing
Andie MacDowell turned heads at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, revealing a striking new look that had fans buzzing. Known for her signature silver curls and her role in the “embrace-the-grays” movement, MacDowell surprised everyone with a sleek and polished hairstyle that made her almost unrecognizable.
The 67-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the premiere of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, wearing a stunning black tuxedo complete with a bow tie. The look was finished with a refined updo, a smooth chignon with side-swept bangs that was a big change from her usual soft curls.
Adding to her transformation, MacDowell wore smoky eye makeup and a mauve lip color that gave her a bold, glamorous edge. She skipped the jewelry, letting the tailored tux and her stylish hair do all the talking. However, her bedazzled pointed-toe heels added just the right amount of sparkle to the outfit.
The hairstyle change came just days after she was seen sporting her natural curls earlier in the week, showing off the versatility of her gray locks. But whether curly or straight, fans couldn’t stop raving about her red carpet moment. Comments flooded social media with praise like:
“She has always been and will always be hair goals!”
“She also looks so stunning with her natural hair! Aging beyond fine wine.”
“She makes a suit look so feminine and chic!!”
MacDowell was not alone at the event. Actress Eva Longoria also made a splash in a shimmering teal sequin halter gown. The two stars shared a joyful moment on the carpet, laughing and dancing together.
