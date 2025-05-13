Kris Jenner Shocks Fans With Dramatic Transformation, Looks Unrecognizable

Kris’ new hairstyle instantly reminded fans of Kim Kardashian, who wore a similar bob at the 2024 LACMA Gala, paired with Princess Diana’s iconic “Attalah Cross” pendant. The resemblance between the two had fans doing a double take, with many initially mistaking Kris for Kim.

Fans flooded the comments, many commenting on how “unrecognizable” Kris looked. One wrote, “For a minute I thought it was Kim dressed like Kris😂,” while another said, “I was like: Kim’s looking more like Kris these days. Then realized it was Kris looking more like Kim.” Many fans also complimented Kris’ youthful appearance, with one saying, “Kris looks so young and gorgeous.”