Kris Jenner Shocks Fans With Dramatic Transformation, Looks Unrecognizable
Kris Jenner has been known for her signature pixie cut for years, making it hard to picture her with any other hairstyle. However, recently, she shocked fans with a stunning makeover that had everyone talking and doing a double-take to recognize her.
While attending a wedding with her daughters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kris stepped out with a bold new look that quickly went viral on social media. She swapped her usual short hair for a sleek, jet-black bob styled in a wet, side-parted fashion, with a unique curl over her forehead.
Khloé also joined in on the wet-hair trend, styling her chestnut brown bob with gel. She completed her look with a strapless dress, bright red lipstick, and eye-catching diamond earrings. Meanwhile, Kris chose a chic black dress with bell sleeves, adding a silver beaded clutch to her ensemble.
Kris’ new hairstyle instantly reminded fans of Kim Kardashian, who wore a similar bob at the 2024 LACMA Gala, paired with Princess Diana’s iconic “Attalah Cross” pendant. The resemblance between the two had fans doing a double take, with many initially mistaking Kris for Kim.
Fans flooded the comments, many commenting on how “unrecognizable” Kris looked. One wrote, “For a minute I thought it was Kim dressed like Kris😂,” while another said, “I was like: Kim’s looking more like Kris these days. Then realized it was Kris looking more like Kim.” Many fans also complimented Kris’ youthful appearance, with one saying, “Kris looks so young and gorgeous.”
