Amanda Bynes’ Drastic New Look Leaves Fans Worried
Amanda Bynes is back in the spotlight after sharing a video that quickly went viral — and fans are worried. The former Nickelodeon star revealed a brand-new hairstyle and a new tattoo, sparking mixed reactions online. While some praised her for expressing herself, others shared concern for her mental health.
In a recent TikTok video, Amanda introduced her latest tattoo. “My best friend Dylan and I have been best friends for 10 years,” Amanda spills the details. “And to mark our best friend anniversary, we got matching Roman numeral Xs for the number 10.”
Amanda chose to place the tattoo on her finger, while Dylan got hers on her rib cage. Fans were touched by the meaning behind the ink, but that wasn’t the only thing grabbing attention.
Amanda also showed off her new look and hairstyle, which included freshly grown-out bangs.
“Amanda Bynes... Every time I see that child, my heart hurts,” commented one. “Amanda Bynes is still not well,” added another.
“I hope she recovers just like Lindsay,” a fan commented, rooting for her.
Amanda Bynes has faced several public struggles in recent years. She previously shared that she had gained 20 pounds due to depression but mentioned that she was focusing on her mental health and aiming for stability.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter recently debuted a new name, creating a stir. Read all about it here.