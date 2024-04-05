Breaking: Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Separate After 13 Years of Marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen, 52, and Isla Fisher, 48, have revealed their decision to part ways after nearly 14 years of marriage, as announced on Friday. Both Hollywood stars took to their Instagram stories to share statements about their separation.

According to a source, Baron Cohen had consulted Hollywood lawyers late last year, although the divorce proceedings are set to take place in London, where the couple currently resides.

In their joint statement, the actors expressed, «After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.» They surprised the world by sadly revealing that had parted ways a year ago already, saying «In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy.»

The stars added, «We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.»