Breaking: Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Separate After 13 Years of Marriage
Sacha Baron Cohen, 52, and Isla Fisher, 48, have revealed their decision to part ways after nearly 14 years of marriage, as announced on Friday. Both Hollywood stars took to their Instagram stories to share statements about their separation.
According to a source, Baron Cohen had consulted Hollywood lawyers late last year, although the divorce proceedings are set to take place in London, where the couple currently resides.
In their joint statement, the actors expressed, «After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.» They surprised the world by sadly revealing that had parted ways a year ago already, saying «In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy.»
The stars added, «We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.»
Their initial encounter occurred at a party in Sydney in 2001. Reflecting on their meeting, Baron Cohen recounted, «She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did.»
In 2004, they became engaged, and in anticipation of their wedding, Fisher embraced Judaism, Cohen’s faith, in early 2007. Their union was sealed in an intimate ceremony held in Paris on March 15, 2010.
