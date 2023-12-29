10+ Celebrity Couples Who Broke Our Hearts With Their Divorce in 2023

A sudden wave of surprising celebrity splits left countless fans heartbroken in 2023. Many famous power couples went through rough patches that unfortunately ended their relationships. In this list, we look back on the biggest shockers and what was the last straw for these former romantic duos.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Lev Radin/PACIFIC PRESS/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, who first met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli in 1995, announced their separation after 27 years of marriage in September 2023. The couple, who struggled with infertility and experienced multiple miscarriages, share two adopted children. Sources close to the couple revealed they had gradually transformed into “roomates” as time went by.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, who had been together for 8 years and married for 7, surprised the public with the announcement of their split in July 2023. The couple, who initially met at a formal dinner in 2014 and got married in November 2015, reportedly faced challenges due to being “complete opposites” and struggled to find common ground in various aspects of their lives.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Jerry Perez PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who got married in June 2022, announced their decision to part ways in August 2023. The couple, who first met in 2016 on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video, had reportedly been facing challenges in their relationship for some time. An alleged “nuclear argument,” during which Asghari accused the pop icon of infidelity, became a pivotal moment in their deteriorating relationship.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Paul Marks/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, who initially connected on Instagram in 2015 and married in 2018, announced their decision to divorce in July 2023. The couple, who started dating six months after their first in-person meeting in London, had been married for six years. The exact reason for their split remains undisclosed, with the divorce being attributed to “irreconcilable differences.”

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/East News

In May 2023, it was reported that Christine Baumgartner had filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Costner, after almost 19 years of marriage. The divorce filing cited “irreconcilable differences,” with April 11 listed as the date of separation. The couple, who started dating in 2000 and got married in 2004, shares three young teenagers, two boys and a girl.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

On March 2023, Reese Witherspoon revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, Jim Toth, were divorcing after 11 years of marriage. Despite the decision to part ways, a close source mentioned that they remain “the best of friends,” emphasizing the amicable nature of the divorce. The couple, who got engaged in December 2010 after just 10 months of dating, tied the knot on March 26, 2011. They share a son named Tennessee James Toth.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Fans of actors Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith received heartbreaking news as it was reported on October 2, 2023, that Turner-Smith had filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”. The couple met at Usher’s birthday party in 2018, got engaged shortly afterward, and tied the knot in 2019. Turner-Smith is reportedly seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno.

Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Invision/Invision/East News

Pose star Billy Porter announced his separation from husband Adam Smith after six years of marriage, in July 2023. The couple initially met in 2009, dated for a year and broke up. They reunited five years later when they rekindled their romance. They got married in January 2017, shortly after Porter proposed in London in December 2016. The reason for their divorce is being kept private.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

AFP/EAST NEWS

Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer are still legally married, but in October 2023 a spokesperson for the actress revealed the two haven’t been a couple for 6 years. They reached the end of the road after 45 years of marriage. The duo, who tied the knot in 1978, have four children and five grandchildren together.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Abaca/East News

After 7 years together and 4 years of marriage, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially ended their relationship. The couple released a joint statement in September 2023 confirming their separation. Joe filed for divorce, citing that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Sources also suggest that differences in lifestyle, with Sophie enjoying partying while Joe prefers staying home, played a role in the decision. The couple shares two children, Willa and Delphine.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin

Invision/Invision/East News

After nearly 15 years together, Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin announced their split. They likely met on the set of the 2008 film Afterschool when they were both around 14 years old. The couple, who got married in October 2019, shares two daughters, Ezer and Dolores. Addison filed for divorce from Jeremy in May 2023 and what led them to split is still unknown.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

AFP/EAST NEWS

After over a decade of marriage, Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied decided to go their separate ways in August 2023. The couple, parents to two children, has faced challenges, with rumors suggesting issues of infidelity on Benjamin’s part. Portman and Millepied met in 2009 during the production of the movie Black Swan, where Portman was the lead actress, and Millepied served as a choreographer on set.

Bonus: Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

Although Mariah Carey and dancer Bryan Tanaka were never actually married, the two were together for 7 years before calling it quits in December 2023. Sources have suggested that the 14-year age gap and different wishes regarding their family played a role in the breakup. While Mariah, 54, shares 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-husband Nick Cannon, Bryan, 40, doesn’t have children of his own, which he wants. They first met in 2006 when Bryan served as a backup dancer during Mariah’s tour.

