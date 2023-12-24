“I Couldn’t Walk”: Here’s What Happened to Jamie Foxx That Left Him in a Life-Threatening Situation

Jamie Foxx faced a serious health scare that left him hospitalized and unsure about his survival. The incident, which occurred in April 2023, completely changed the actor’s perspective on life. He has since opened up about the tough challenges he dealt with while recovering and what he hopes for the future.

Foxx’s daughter broke the news about a medical emergency.

The news about Jamie Foxx’s medical emergency took the world by surprise on April 12, 2023. It was his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who shared a statement on a now-deleted post on Instagram disclosing that her father had been rushed to the hospital. In it, she explained that the actor was already on his way to recover, which was only made possible thanks to swift action and attentive care. The family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and requested privacy during the challenging time. Although exactly what happened to Jamie Foxx wasn’t revealed then, the post hinted at the seriousness of the medical incident. That much was also confirmed by a source “with direct knowledge” to TMZ, who made it clear that his condition was serious enough to prompt family members, including those from out of town, to gather at the hospital. Despite this, the insider also said Foxx was communicating, which offered a positive development amid the concerning situation.

In May 2023, Foxx was transferred to a rehabilitation center.

About a month after his initial hospitalization, the 56-year-old was moved to a top physical medicine and rehabilitation center. The specific details of his condition and the incident remained undisclosed. However, the facility in Chicago he was transferred to is known for its expertise in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehabilitation, spinal cord injury rehabilitation, and cancer rehabilitation, leading many to believe one of these issues could’ve been the cause. The rumor that Jamie Foxx had a stroke gained momentum when Mike Tyson claimed this to be true during a podcast interview. The former boxer shared on the PBD Podcast that he had heard the information from other people, although he didn’t name anyone, and quickly clarified that he was uncertain about the accuracy of it. Despite the possible cause, sources close to Foxx made sure to give a status update on his medical condition as soon as he arrived at the rehabilitation facility. He was recovering well, and his family appeared to be in good spirits, as his relatives, including daughters Corinne and Anelise, and Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, were seen arriving to visit with flowers, balloons, and a guitar for playing music.

The actor only broke his silence 3 months after the medical incident.

On July 22, 2023, the Django Unchained star took to Instagram with a 3-minute video, in which he thanked everyone for their support during his health ordeal and expressed gratitude for the prayers and well wishes. It was the first time fans had heard directly from the actor since he was admitted to the hospital in April. While he didn’t disclose the specific details of his medical condition, Foxx acknowledged going through a challenging experience that he didn’t anticipate. Additionally, he clarified that he is not paralyzed or blind, dispelling circulating rumors, but admitted that his road to recovery had its difficulties. Despite going through a tough experience, he conveyed optimism about his recovery and being able to resume work. Foxx was adamant about sharing his positive moments rather than his struggles, as he said he’d like others to see him in good spirits, laughing, and enjoying life. He wrapped up the emotional video by expressing his intention to face the public eye again and warned fans that if he were to burst into tears occasionally, it would only serve as a reflection of the challenges he has overcome. Above all, he emphasized his wish to always be remembered for his humor, movies, and songs.

He fought back tears in his first public appearance post-hospitalization.

In early December 2023, a visibly emotional Foxx made his return to public events. He accepted the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association Awards Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements, and his 12-minute speech was nothing but moving. The Oscar winner was initially overwhelmed by the standing ovation and immediately shared that just 6 months ago “[he] couldn’t walk,” which was in and of itself his biggest win. Foxx went on to reveal the profound impact of his health struggle and how it led to a newfound appreciation for life and art. Facing death changed him deeply, so he urged artists not to give up on their craft. Although what happened to Jamie Foxx is still unclear, whether it was a stroke or not, what’s obvious is how inspiring his journey to recovery has been. He never gave up on himself and stayed focused on being as positive as he could. And that might just be the best lesson he could’ve taught his fans throughout his years-long career.