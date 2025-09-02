Make sure you don't have joint accounts with your husband. Just in case.
My Husband Lied About Taking Our Kids to His Parents’ House, the Truth Shattered Me
Here’s a story from Shiloh
“Hi everyone,
I’m Shiloh (32F). My husband (35M) has this long-standing tradition: every weekend he takes our two kids (7 and 5) to see his parents. I usually stay home, because, to be honest, I don’t have the smoothest relationship with my MIL.
Two days ago, MIL called me out of the blue and absolutely went off on me, saying they ‘haven’t seen the kids in 4 months’ and blaming me. I was confused, because every weekend my husband tells me he’s taking them over there.
Long story short: he wasn’t. Turns out, before me, he had a serious relationship. She got pregnant, he panicked, left, she kept the baby. Years passed. A few months ago, she reached out and asked him to meet his son (now 10). He agreed, and instead of his parents, he’s been taking our kids there every weekend so they could bond with their half-brother.
At first, I was furious. Mostly that he lied to me and left me in the dark. But after I cooled down, I asked to meet this woman myself. She was nervous, I was nervous, but weirdly enough, we clicked. She’s actually really nice, and her son is sweet. My kids adore them both.
Since then, I’ve been encouraging the kids to spend time together. And honestly? I don’t feel threatened. I don’t see her as ‘the one who came before me.’ I see her as another mom who had to raise a child alone while my husband was figuring his life out.
Now here’s where I’m second-guessing: some of my friends think I’m being ‘too forgiving,’ that I should hold a grudge, or that I’m letting my husband off too easy. So, people, am I being naive for making peace with his ex and welcoming her kid into our family’s life? Or is it actually the right move?
—Shiloh D., ”
Bright Side readers were overwhelmed by Shiloh’s story
People couldn’t hold their emotions after reading Shiloh’s emotional story. Our readers had a lot to say in the comments, here are some of their opinions:
- throwaway_dad89: “NTA. You’re doing what’s best for the kids, period. People get so wrapped up in pride and grudges, but at the end of the day, those siblings didn’t ask for this situation. They deserve to know each other.”
- soup_forbrains: “Your husband should’ve told you sooner though. Like, lying for 4 months?? That’s a trust issue. But you handled it way better than most people would, so props.”
- MIL_is_wild: “Not gonna lie, I’d be furious. Your husband skipped telling you something HUGE and let his mom think you were the problem. That part would be hard for me to forgive.”
- kindergartenqueen: “I think you’re amazing. I grew up never knowing my half-brother because the adults were petty. Met him at 25 and we’re super close now, but I always wonder how different it would’ve been if we’d had childhood together. You’re giving your kids a gift.”
- burned_before123: “Sorry but you’re being wrong to yourself. You’re letting your husband get away with lying and deceiving you. If he hid this, what else is he hiding? You deserve better.”
- quietcabbage: “This is actually kind of wholesome? Like yes, the lying sucked, but the ending is everyone being connected. Internet loves drama but sometimes a peaceful outcome is the win.”
- wifeoclock247: “Lol I can already hear the people screaming ’divorce him!!!’ but honestly, marriage is complicated. If you’re cool with the ex and the kid, that’s a huge step. Just make sure hubby doesn’t get a free pass for sneaky behavior.”
- saltypotatoe: “OP you’re nicer than me. My husband’s ex would’ve been blocked from orbit. But hey, if it works for you, who am I to judge.”
- halfbrotherhere: “As someone who IS that kid from the other woman... thank you. Thank you for letting him in. My dad’s wife hated me and it messed me up for years. What you’re doing matters more than you realize.”
- honest_hedgehog: “Not sure you’re naive, but I do think you’re overly optimistic. Friendships with exes can get messy fast. Watch your boundaries.”
- coffeefirstpls: “I love this. It takes a lot of strength to put jealousy aside and see the bigger picture. Kids need love, not cold wars between adults.”
- mildlysaltycat: “Honestly? Everyone is wrong here. Husband for lying, MIL for yelling, ex for waiting so long, and you for just accepting it so quick. BUT... at least the kids win. So maybe that’s what counts.”
Here’s a piece of advice from Bright Side editorial team:
Dear Shiloh,
You did the right thing by welcoming the child and befriending the ex. That choice protects the kids from adult drama and fixes a secret your husband created. But “kind” doesn’t have to mean “boundary-less.” Here’s how to keep this healthy and sustainable:
- Separate the wins from the wound.
Win: Siblings get each other. You turned a potential rivalry into a bridge. Keep that.
Wound: Your husband lied for months and let his mom blame you. Don’t blend these. Celebrate the win and address the wound with consequences and structure.
- Make your husband carry the load he created.
He sets up a clear timeline of what happened, no gaps.
He initiates a full correction with his mother: “I lied, not Shiloh. I’m sorry. Going forward, talk to me about schedule changes.” He says it, not you.
He handles all logistics with his ex by default (scheduling, pick-ups, changes). You join for decisions that affect your home/kids.
- Create a 3-lane plan: Kids, Couple, Extended Family.
Kids-first lane:
Keep the weekly sibling time, but put it on the calendar you can all see.
Add one neutral-space hangout per month (park, museum) where you and the ex both attend. This normalizes things and prevents secretive optics.
Couple lane:
Install a “No More Surprises” rule: any new contact, change, or feeling-that-might-blow-up gets told to you within 24 hours.
Do a 30—30—30 rhythm for the next 3 months: 30-minute weekly logistics check, 30-minute monthly deeper talk about feelings/trust, 30-second “temperature check” after each visit (“Green/Yellow/Red, anything weird?”).
Extended family lane (especially MIL):
After your husband’s apology to her, you offer a simple reset: “Happy to coordinate visits—please text [husband] for schedule.” Short, polite, boundaries intact.
- Set “Green/Yellow/Red” boundaries with the ex (write them down).
Green (automatic yes): exchanging kids’ updates, planning sibling hangouts, attending school events together without seating drama.
Yellow (ask first): sleepovers, big holidays, social media posts of your kids, introducing new partners to the kids.
Red (hard no): rehashing old romance with your husband, triangulating (“He told me X, don’t tell Shiloh”), surprise schedule changes.
- Name the role you won’t play.
You are a supportive adult, not the relationship fixer between your husband and his ex, and not the family scapegoat. If conversations drift to old couple issues, redirect: “That’s for you two to resolve; I’m here for kid logistics.”
Verdict on your choice: You were right. You protected kids from fallout and chose connection over ego. That’s the high road. Now lock in structure so your kindness isn’t exploited. The headline is simple: the kids gained a brother; you should gain a plan.