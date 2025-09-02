My Husband Lied About Taking Our Kids to His Parents’ House, the Truth Shattered Me

“Hi everyone,



I’m Shiloh (32F). My husband (35M) has this long-standing tradition: every weekend he takes our two kids (7 and 5) to see his parents. I usually stay home, because, to be honest, I don’t have the smoothest relationship with my MIL.

Two days ago, MIL called me out of the blue and absolutely went off on me, saying they ‘haven’t seen the kids in 4 months’ and blaming me. I was confused, because every weekend my husband tells me he’s taking them over there.

Long story short: he wasn’t. Turns out, before me, he had a serious relationship. She got pregnant, he panicked, left, she kept the baby. Years passed. A few months ago, she reached out and asked him to meet his son (now 10). He agreed, and instead of his parents, he’s been taking our kids there every weekend so they could bond with their half-brother.

At first, I was furious. Mostly that he lied to me and left me in the dark. But after I cooled down, I asked to meet this woman myself. She was nervous, I was nervous, but weirdly enough, we clicked. She’s actually really nice, and her son is sweet. My kids adore them both.

Since then, I’ve been encouraging the kids to spend time together. And honestly? I don’t feel threatened. I don’t see her as ‘the one who came before me.’ I see her as another mom who had to raise a child alone while my husband was figuring his life out.

Now here’s where I’m second-guessing: some of my friends think I’m being ‘too forgiving,’ that I should hold a grudge, or that I’m letting my husband off too easy. So, people, am I being naive for making peace with his ex and welcoming her kid into our family’s life? Or is it actually the right move?

—Shiloh D., ”