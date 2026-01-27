My Boss Denied My Vacation for My Own Brother’s Wedding—So My Revenge Was Cold and Calculated

Hi, Dear Bright Side!

My boss denied my vacation request for my brother’s wedding, even though I’d asked well in advance.

He didn’t raise his voice. He just said, “This isn’t a good time. We need you.” When I explained it was my brother’s wedding, he replied, “Work has to come first. You choose: your brother or your rent.”

I didn’t argue.

Instead, I stopped fixing other people’s mistakes.

For a long time, I’d been quietly correcting errors that weren’t mine—missing attachments, wrong numbers, half-done reports. I did it to keep things running smoothly and to avoid conflict. After my vacation was denied, I stopped.

If something came in wrong, I replied in writing and asked the person responsible to fix it. If my boss pushed last-minute tasks onto me, I asked him to confirm priorities by email. Everything stayed polite. Everything stayed documented.

Within two weeks, problems started surfacing. Not disasters—just enough to slow things down and raise questions.

That’s when I went to HR.

I didn’t complain emotionally. I brought printed emails and chat logs showing how often I’d been asked to “just handle it,” how often I’d covered for others, and how my workload quietly exceeded my role. I also showed my original vacation request and the denial.

Then I asked for something simple: official approval for one day off to attend my brother’s wedding.

HR reviewed the paperwork.

A few days later, my vacation day was approved—in writing. HR also told my manager that future time-off requests for immediate family events would go through them directly.

I went to the wedding.

My boss didn’t apologize. But he stopped treating my time like it was unlimited.

Rita