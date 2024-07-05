I Walked In On My Husband With a Pacifier in His Mouth And a Diaper On — I Want a Divorce

It’s normal for people to enjoy things from their childhood, like cartoons or stuffed animals. Our reader’s husband has always loved these things. However, lately, he’s been acting really weird. She started to worry he might be hiding something big, and the truth was terrifying.

Thank you for sharing your story with us! It’s a tricky situation indeed, and we have some tips that might help you figure out how to proceed.

Calm down first.

After the initial shock, find a quiet place to sit and breathe. Let yourself process what you saw without acting impulsively. Sort through your emotions and get ready for a calm conversation with your husband. Don’t make any hasty decisions about your relationship. Give yourself at least a few days to let the shock wear off before taking any action.

Talk to him.

Have an honest conversation with your husband. Make sure you are in a calm state of mind. Tell him something along the lines of, “I was shocked when I saw what you were doing.” Encourage him to share his side. Try to understand his motives and really listen to what he says without interrupting.

Take him to a therapist.

Offer your husband to go to therapy. Avoid making it seem like a punishment or that something is “wrong” with him. Perhaps he has some hidden issues or post-trauma. A therapist can help uncover and work through these underlying problems. Try not to judge, instead show your commitment to working through this as a team.

Decide what’s acceptable for you.

Think about what you are comfortable with in your relationship. See if there are some specific things or situations that you can’t accept. Set clear boundaries and be honest about what you can tolerate and what you can’t. If you are still in shock and can’t forget what you saw, perhaps giving yourself some space will be a better option.