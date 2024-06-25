I Secretly Made My Vegan Grandchildren Eat Meat

Family disagreements can get tricky, especially when it comes to raising grandkids. Our reader’s daughter, a dedicated vegan, is raising her kids with the same diet. Lately, she noticed they lack energy, have dark circles, and always complain they’re hungry. What our reader did sparked a family firestorm.

Our reader dropped us a message.

Thank you for reaching out to us! It's a tricky situation, and we'd like to give you some tips that might help you out.

Talk to your daughter.

Instead of accusing your daughter of being a bad parent, focus on the facts you've observed. Phrases like "Lately, I've noticed the girls seem tired a lot" are better than "You're starving your kids!" It's ultimately your daughter's decision how to raise her kids. However, you can still advocate for their health. Explain your concerns calmly and see if you can find a middle ground.

Take them to a doctor.

Suggest a visit to their pediatrician. They can assess the girls' health and advise on a well-rounded diet for growing kids, even if it's vegan. Maybe your daughter just needs some help finding healthy vegan options that ensure the girls get the nutrients they need. There are tons of resources online and cookbooks dedicated to well-balanced vegan meals for kids.

See if there are other reasons.

Maybe the girls are tired because they’re not getting enough exercise. Offer to take them to the park, play some games, or do something active together. See if there are other kids in the neighborhood who enjoy being active. Plan a playdate at the park or organize a backyard obstacle course competition.

Find common ground.

Maybe you and your daughter can agree on adding more variety into the girls' diet, even if it remains vegan. There are plenty of delicious and nutritious plant-based options out there. Let your daughter know you're there to support her parenting decisions, but also express your concern for the girls' health. Approach it as a collaborative effort to find the best solution.