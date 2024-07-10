15 products that will elevate your entire home experience

How many of you spend most of your days at home working, cleaning, and preparing your meals? You may not even know about gadgets you need to simplify certain tasks and upgrade others. That’s why we gathered 15 products you’ll be adding to your cart soon.

1. Electric pressure cooker that cooks, steams, and sterilizes. You can add rice, oatmeal, broth, beans, and meat. The 30° backward-angled steam release design makes the venting safer and easier. You can remove all accessories, including the inner pot, and pop them in the dishwasher.

Promising review: I was skeptical if I would actually use this product. Boy was I wrong. I absolutely love this insta pot. I’ve found so many yummy recipes to make in it. Works great for making rice too. Cleans up easily and is so quick.

Very pleased with my purchase. If you’re on the fence if you should purchase this; do it! You won’t regret it. It has so many cooking methods too. @Candice040211

2. Silicone utensil rest with raised edges to catch all the drips. It has four slots and enough space to park your cooking utensils and keep them separated when multitasking. It is made from food-grade material and can be placed near the stove. You can toss it in the dishwasher for quick cleanup.

Promising review: I waited and waited till my brain finally decided that I needed a holder for cooking utensils. This is perfect. Holds more than one, is sturdy and super easy to clean. It’s an excellent value. I love the colors and an excellent addition to a boring colored stove. @Christina

3. Silicone baking mat you can also use to roast and do food prep. It can be reused again and again. It is non-stick and flexible and releases food without the need for oil, cooking sprays, or parchment paper. It’s oven-safe up to 480oF.

Promising review: I ordered these because it would be helpful if I ran out of parchment paper. Thinking I would not use it very often. I opted for on Amazon basic however, after receiving the product, the quality was way better than I expected.

The mats are nice and thick and sturdy. Nothing sticks or burns to them. They’re easy to clean and look great. For My cookie sheets, they are slightly too large, but that’s because I never read the dimensions.

I would highly recommend trying these. They’re great for the price. @Anthony Zuvich

4. Vegetable chopper that is simple to use, set up, and clean while saving time and energy during meal prep. You can dice potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and more with the heavy-duty, rust-resistant blades. The non-skid rubberized bottom of the chopper will keep it firmly in place.

Promising review: I love chopping my veggies in advance and putting them in a container for a salad or whatever during the day. They will stay good for days and saves me time. The machine is easy to clean and store. The size of the bin is good, and the blades are sharp!! Great item for any vegetable lover. @Amazon Customer

5. Outdoor weather-resistant camera that operates with batteries and can be mounted on walls. The app allows you to check footage at all times. You can record anything you want for up to 180 days. You just add batteries and connect to your home Wi-Fi.

Promising review: I had this product for about 8 days now, and I would like to honestly say the product’s battery it comes with does die really fast BUT if you purchase the cheaper replacement battery’s the longest it lasted has been 5 days now with it continuously watching!

I’m impressed with it completely, my daughter is notorious for pulling cords from the other cameras we have used, and we decided to take a chance, and it’s the best thing we have done! It’s a little top-heavy, but that’s expected when it’s a battery operated camera. @Lilly Biegler

6. Robot vacuum that picks up dirt and debris on all floor types. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. Its 360° vision quickly and accurately maps your home, so your robot can methodically clean, detecting and avoiding objects in its path.

Promising review: I am so happy with this purchase. The setup of the vacuum was incredibly easy, and the app walks you through the whole process. The mapping of the house was pretty accurate, and after only 2 full cleans it has even gotten to more spots in the rooms. Being able to schedule the cleaning is a huge weight off my shoulders.

I’m starting my day with the floor already taken care of. The vacuum is decently quiet. I was able to watch TV while it was running no problem. It even let me know when a cat toy was stuck in the roller, and it needed help.

It takes about 2 hours right now for the robot to clean the entire floor, about 1,200 square feet. As it learns the environment, I’m sure that will improve. It is able to easily find its dock when it needs to empty or recharge. I love that, if the robot needs to charge in the middle of cleaning, it automatically picks right back up where it left off when it’s ready to go. @Stephanie

7. Air purifier that creates a comfortable environment by cleaning pet hair and allergens. It keeps noise levels as low as 25dB while keeping your space fresh. It operates in temperatures 14°—104°F. It’s best to use genuine Levoit replacement parts to maintain the best performance.

Promising review: I have had issues sleeping because my upstairs neighbor smokes. He wakes me up at 1, 2, sometimes 3 in the morning with the smoke — which I am allergic to.

The air in my room is cleaner. Its size is perfect for the bedroom and its design is sleek. I bought a quality air purifier for just the right price. It is easy to use, and I love the aroma pod to add essential oils. This purifier is quiet, even at its highest setting. @DTM

8. Cordless handheld vacuum that removes dirt from all types of surfaces, including car interiors. Its nozzle rotates 180° to fit into tight spaces at different angles. It takes only 4 hours to fully charge. The flip-up brush adds an extra layer of versatility for dusting and vacuuming upholstery.

Promising review: I have had many of these vacs over the last 30 years, including the B&D dust buster. Their convenience was obliterated by poor suction and worse battery life. I decided to try again because my sister has one of these, she is a very picky consumer, and she likes it.

I was immediately impressed with its performance. The suction is actually effective, it will even suck a wasp out of the air! It does a great job of cleaning around the edges of furniture, both on carpet and hard surfaces. The hand vac has finally grown up. @Ron

9. Fruit fly trap that also catches mosquitoes, small insects moths, and small bugs thanks to its sticky glue board. It emits 365-395NM wavelength light, which is strongly attractive to insects. Just plug in and press the bug zapper indoor on/off button to work. It can run for 6–12 hours.

Promising review: This little device catches all kinds of bugs, even a wasp. They can’t resist the dim purple light. It works best at night. After deploying these devices in my home and offices, there are significantly fewer bugs in the house and offices. The proof is on the sticky pad.

My step-son liked it so well, he took it out of my husband’s office! He better put it back, or better yet buy his own. It’s that good, it’s stealable!! It sounds like a fam that is not too noisy, and I like modern design. @Non-sponsored

10. Under desk footrest that is ergonomically designed with sufficient height and curvature to better relieve the pressure on your limbs. It is a two-piece set with magic tapes between the upper and lower layers so you can adjust the height. You can easily remove the cover and wash it.

Promising review: I LOVE this cushion! My Chiropractor told me my neck and back pain would go away if I got a foot cushion like this one. IT WORKED!

This being under my feet changes my posture and changes the angle of how I look at my monitors when I’m sitting at my desk. This has been a game changer for me. I am VERY happy, and would recommend this to anyone with neck/back pain. @John Herington

11. Meat thermometer with highly accurate technology and 2-3 seconds response time. You can use it in your air fryer, oven, grill, BBQ, griddle, and smoker. The bright blue backlight allows you to read the temperature of grilling in the dark. It is water-resistant and can be washed as usual.

Promising review: This product performs excellent and comes with a battery, along with an extra one for convenience. It’s user-friendly, easy to read, accurate and features a temperature chart printed directly on the thermometer. The vibrant orange color is a great touch, making it easy to locate amidst a table laden with BBQ essentials. @HeavyCivil

12. Large salad spinner with a one-handed pump for maximum drying with minimum effort. The non-skid base keeps the bowl stable during use. The removable spinner basket works as a colander for rinsing greens and also as a storage or serving bowl.

Promising review: I’ve wanted one for years but, now that I analyze it I think why I never ordered any other brand was due to the way they looked. This one’s crystal clear and sparkly look is what drew me to it! I have a lot of crystal dishes in my kitchen because I like the play of the light and this fits right in, even though it’s plastic. Quiet and fast and easy to use and store. Oh, and large enough to fit all my greens and colorful veggies in. @Dia

13. Powerful milk frother that creates professional coffee. You can even use it to make smoothies and protein shakes. The tool will not rust or break. It can work on all types of milk, including cashew, soy, almond, coconut, and half-and-half. Just put it under hot water to clean it.

Promising review: I drink coconut and almond milk and this frother works great for both, in addition to regular milk! It gives a good froth in 15–20 seconds, although regular milk will hold its froth longer after frothing than almond and coconut. This product is nice and small and fits easily next to our coffee machine. Lightweight and easy to use. @Amazon Customer

14. Wood scratch cover that restores old wood and makes it look like new. It hides scratches and nicks while providing shine. It is available in dark and light formulas. Simply pour it on a clean, soft, dry cloth and apply to a surface. Wait 20 minutes and then wipe it dry.

Promising review: My 6-panel wood doors had been mangled by pets and were deeply weathered from water vapor and lots of scratches, dents, nicks of a decade of abuse. I thought I would have to pay big dollars to refinish them. Nope! They look like new!

This stuff doesn’t just temporarily wet the wood, to only dry to the previous mess. No, this stuff really works and the color blends in perfectly. It doesn’t look like it recolors the stained wood, it somehow brightens the existing stain. Where the wood was gray from water vapor or completely gauged, the product did add color, but it somehow works perfectly.

The Chemist who invented this is a magician. The luster is just as the pic shows, even after hours of drying. Application is easy, I just wiped the woods down with it and in circulation motion to get into all the groves. @NuttyNetta

15. Fabric shaver that removes fuzz, lint, and pills from all your favorite fabrics. It’s battery-operated for convenience and features a comfortable ergonomic grip. The fuzz is caught in the detachable lint catcher for easy disposal. It has a large 2-inch shaving head for efficient use.

Promising review: I have a chair that, when my cats were kittens, they shredded. It was brand new, and they destroyed it within 6 months. I live alone and no one ever comes over, Soni just deal with the chair with dreams of reupholstering it some day. A few days ago I saw someone’s review for this one, used on loose threads, so I immediately bought it.

It arrived today and I used scissors to trim the threads. It was so easy to use and did an amazing job! I spent probably 90 mins total doing my entire oversized chair and then spot cleaned it. It looks brand new! I have my awesome chair back! @StormyMorning

