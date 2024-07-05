Spotless house? It’s possible with these 15 products

Which areas in your home are the most neglected as you don’t pay that much attention to them? Whatever your answer is, we are certain that we have something that will help you solve your problem. Keep reading to discover the 15 miraculous cleaning solutions.

1. Wood polish and conditioner that polishes all wood surfaces to a soft luster with a protective coating of beeswax. It keeps the wood from drying and fading while enhancing the natural beauty and depth of its grain. It contains no silicone or linseed oils and you may use it on antiques, too.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: This worked pretty well in reviving my old furniture and helping improve water stains. I just put it on and rub it in. I also used it on an antique chest to even out the finish. It worked. Remember it’s not magical so within reason, it will correct certain things, improving the finish, giving it a shine, improving the small cracks and finish, improving water marks.

It’s the best thing I have found yet. It has no color, so do not expected to color correct. I would use a different product to correct any color and then this on top. @Palms and seashells

2. 2-in-1 vacuum with HEPA filter that traps 99.97% of dust and allergens. Pet hair gets spooled in the tank, keeping it out of your filters and off of your hands. No need to lift the machine as you effortlessly glide it over your floors. You can detach the pod to remove all the dirt.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: We adopted a husky puppy 5 months ago and have been running my 7 year old Dyson for pet hair management. It recently broke beyond repair and decided to give this Bissell vacuum a try as it was similar design but also half the price.

I am very pleased with the initial experience. Compared to the Dyson Animal 3 this Bissell vacuum is lighter and has equal suction power. The dust bin easily removes and dumps with little fuss. This one has a light on the front for easy dirt finding and it also slides under couches with more clearance than the Dyson. @Amazon Customer

3. Plastic scraper tool that works for many tasks at home. One side of your Scrigit Scraper tool has a flat edge that’s best for flat surfaces and larger areas. The other side has a round edge, best for curved surfaces and smaller areas. It looks like a pen so it’s very easy to use and hold.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I have very soft fingernails and I often abuse them by scratching off labels and such. This is a hard plastic tool with a scratcher on each end. It’s not so hard that it would damage a glass stovetop although I wouldn’t recommend you try that. I use mine every day for one thing or another. Now that I have it I love it. @Talespinner

4. Microfiber spin mop with a bucket that features a built-in wringer. You can wash the mop head in the washer and reuse it. Due to the patented triangle mop-head and ability to rotate 360 degrees, it can reach and clean deep into corners, under furniture, alongside baseboards, and between tiles.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: The O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System is an outstanding product that delivers exceptional cleaning performance. Its practical design, ease of use, and effective cleaning capabilities make it a top choice for anyone looking to simplify their floor cleaning routine.

The hands-free wringing mechanism, durable construction, and machine washable mop head add to its convenience and longevity. I highly recommend this product for anyone seeking an efficient and reliable floor cleaning solution. @Bruno Saturno

5. Toilet wand system that includes 1 wand, 1 storage caddy, and 6 disposable wand refills, plus 3 bonus refills. It kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses by scrubbing and cleaning your toilet bowl. After you’re finished with the sponges, you simply toss them in the trash.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: Where has this Ben all my life? I love this stuff. It gets in all the crevices of my toilet. I also saw a hack on tiktok where people use it in the shower. I’ll have to try it. Great value for money and I’ll be purchasing refills here soon. Leaves my toilets fresh and smelling good and clean. I love the button that releases it so I don’t have to touch it! @Chelsea P.

6. Scrub Mummy scrubbers that feature two different textured sides. On one side, the foam changes based on your water temperature. Soft in warm water and firm in cool. On the other, the material creates a soapy lather for wiping up spills. They are safe to use on most household surfaces.

4.8 stars out of 5

Promising review: I love these scrubbers. They are perfect for my expensive non stick pans. I like the dual side and performance of use. They are so easy and soft enough on the non stick coating. I can also throw them in the dish washer if I want to extend the use. There’s a reason these things are so popular. And they are cute in appearance lol. I would say they are great and will continue buying. @Amazon Customer

7. Foaming cleaner that dissolves stains, removes grease and oil, and loosens dirt. It cleans coils, fan blades, and reusable air filters. It also neutralizes odors from standing water in drain pans while leaving a pleasant lemon fragrance.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: This home HVAC unit had (10) years of dirt and pollen in North Carolina. I used two cans to clean it and rinsed with a hose on low pressure. Essentially made it look like new. The air temperature coming out of the vents after cleaning the coils was significantly colder. The unit obviously works better. @bowhunter

8. Fruit fly drain treatment that kills the fruit flies, drain flies, and sewer flies. Just apply approximately 8 ounces of the solution in your drain and let it work. It is non-caustic and non-corrosive so it won’t corrode your pipes. It is made of natural ingredients like citronella.

4.1 stars out of 5

Promising review: We tried a variety of things to get rid of drain flies. In desperation we bought this and poured it down the affected bathroom and kitchen sinks at night. To our surprise, it worked straight away. In the morning, no accumulation of flies in the sink and mirror vicinities. Two days later, with some continued swatting of the remaining few flies, success — all gone! And no unpleasant smell. @Scottsdale

9. Jewelry cleaner that cleans and removes dirt and build-up. It can be used on gold, platinum, and titanium pieces. Simply unscrew the cap and place your jewelry in the cleaning tray including. Let it soak in the cleaner for a maximum of 30 minutes. Rinse with water and buff with a soft cloth.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: Works amazingly!!! used it on a friend’s 10k gold diamond earrings. And this pic was just me using the brush it comes with inside of the cleaner. Hadn’t even soaked them and they got this clean!! The scent is slight of ammonia but you’d really only smell it if you’re up close using the product. The shine is immaculate. And it comes in a durable container. Easy to use. Also comes with a tiny brush for cleaning and a soaking tray inside. @Megan Norton

10. Stainless steel cleaner with a pH-neutral formula that quickly cleans, shines, and protects your surfaces. It eliminates surface fingerprints, haze, grease, streaks, and residue buildup. It leaves a protective barrier that prevents smears, dirt, and smudges.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought this on a whim because I had been wanting to try a stainless steel cleaner on some of my appliances — and I was very pleasantly surprised with this! It really helped with getting up some of the gunk that might not have come off otherwise. It’s also pretty cheap compared to some other cleaning products I’ve seen, so it’s definitely worth the 5 bucks to at least give it a try! @Kindle Customer

11. Granite disinfectant that kills bacteria in 10 minutes on non-porous surfaces. You may use it on all types of house surfaces and store it in a dry, ventilated place. You can bring life back to old stone surfaces or lift dirt and grime away from your brand-new surfaces.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I was using this brand to clean my granite kitchen counter when I came across one that adds a disinfectant all in one bottle. Had to try it! Not to be used on food prepping counters! It has an orange scent. Will have to try on tiled shower walls. @Nana

12. Microfiber cleaning cloths you can use for glass, windows, mirrors, car windshields, and even stainless steel. The pack includes 6 blue and 2 green cleaning cloths. First, clean the glass with a damp green cloth, then follow up with the dry lint lint-free blue cloth.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: If you have any glass light fixtures in your home you absolutely need this product. Before and after photos of one of my fixtures. I dont think the fixture was this clear even when I bought it and the best part is it’s just using water and the two rags. @Lisa Collins

13. Grout cleaner that easily removes years of grime. Splash the cleaning solution on the tiles and let it sit for a bit. Then, proceed to scrub with the heavy-duty flood brush that is included. After that, take your sweep and remove all the grout you got rid of.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought this product hoping it would clean the tile grout. No other products have worked, not even using Clorox bleach. One picture shows the before where grout looks like dark chocolate. Other picture taken the next day shows how much lighter the grout is once it is completely dry. It isn’t as light as it was when the tiles were installed in 2008 but it is much closer to the original color.

There are a few areas I had to do twice but I’m in my 70’s and I had no problem using this product. Almost no smell to it....even ordered more so once I finish the kitchen, eating area, hallway...I will do the two bathrooms. @Yvonne Brown

14. The pink stuff that removes stains, grease, or grime from just about anything. It is a mild-abrasive, multi-purpose paste that touches on all types of stains. Simply put a small amount of the paste on a damp cloth, rub the problem area gently, and wash away with clean hot water.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I’ve been using this stuff for awhile for glass stove top but today I put it to the real test. It took me about 45 minutes to clean the inside of the oven. This is three years of build up. I thought a magic eraser would help and make it easier but I switched to a half used scrub daddy only 5 minutes into cleaning and scrub daddy was so much better.

This stuff makes it so much easier to clean! It was not easy because it’s always so awkward and uncomfortable cleaning inside the oven but this stuff helped so much! I didn’t have to scrub really hard just a normal scrub. @Tia

15. Pet hair remover that is far superior to traditional lint rollers. You can clean all surfaces with it, even your car interior. Its extra sticky capabilities ensure every strand is picked up. Just roll back and forth along any surface to trap fur and lint into the built-in receptacle.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I have removed nearly every soft surface in my house because my red headed tripod FURBALL cat gets his short hair all over EVERYTHING and it is a ’beach’ to remove... LET ME TELL YOU! This thing is the best hair removal tool I have ever used. 3 swipes across his throne and it is nearly GONE???

Do you know how many times I have vacuumed that bean bag chair? I love him too much to throw him to the curb OR throw out the chair. JUST BUY IT OKAY?! 10 outta 10 would buy again and again and again. @Kindle Customer

Is your home suffering from years of dirt that is super hard to get rid of? You may want to try a few miraculous products that have helped others clean every area in their houses, including garbage disposals and dryer vents.