I Refused to Mother My Adult Sibling— I’m Not Here to Change His Pampers

The woman shared, “I learned how to patch walls, change tires, change oil, etc. All the gendered stuff I was never taught so I do not see why he can’t as well. My brother got put out by his girlfriend after they just had their first kid because he does not help with anything.

Since staying with me, I have forced him to do stuff. When he first moved in my house went from my tidy, clean utopia to a disgusting mess. He would spit sunflower seeds on the flood, hide his food and dirty dishes around the house, spit chewed gum behind the coffee machine feet from the trash can, hide snack food everywhere, leave his dirty clothes everywhere even on the living room floor, etc.



Even when he ordered food for himself, he would eat at the table then leave it for me to put away for him. Anytime he took anything out of the fridge he would leave it on the table and would often leave the fridge open. I am not joking, I found maggots 3 times from his mess.”