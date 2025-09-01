I Refuse to Let My Wife Name Our Baby After Her Deceased Dog

OP has added some thoughts as for why he thinks he might be in a wrong and asked people if they agree. He wrote, " 1. If I were to go through with what I’m thinking, I would be preventing my wife from honoring her dog. 2. I would be crushing a dream she’s had for a long time. She’s also the one carrying the baby so I think she deserves to have more of a say over it than I do but I am completely against this.“

One user suggested, “OP is not in a wrong, but people really need to start having this conversation before kids are involved.”

Another person commented, “They need to talk about what to name kids before trying to conceive? That doesn’t make much sense to me. Since it seems everyone thinks I am discouraging discussing names. How to raise a child is a must-have conversation. How many children and on what timeline is a necessary conversation.

What to name a child, while it may come up organically in conversation prior to getting pregnant, is NOT a must-have discussion before that point. It’s great for those of you who agreed on names in advance. Good job, gold star! However, let’s not pretend those people who don’t discuss names before getting pregnant are wrong, irresponsible, or poor communicators.”

One more user wondered, “I mean if you’re dead set on naming your future child after your deceased childhood dog, wouldn’t you mention that at some point before pregnancy?”

Another one said, “Names are always 2 yes, 1 no. If you say no that should be it. That’s so weird though and I agree with you, I’d feel weird if I knew I was named after a dog.”

One more redditor wrote, “Since OP is being vague, I’m not sure how to rule because I think that it all depends on the actual name. If it’s something like Joy, it might fly. I’m not sure what sort of a dog’s name is remotely close to Lucky; but I do know a least one man whose nickname is Lucky.

You need to talk this over with her and to tell her directly about your concerns and objections. Remind your wife that (a) she does not want to name your daughter to something that creates a lifetime of ridicule, especially at school; (b) you will support your daughter if she ever decides legally to change her name; and © your daughter is the person who will choose her nursing home.”