I Refused to Choose Which Grandchildren to Love

Hi Bright Side,

My son married a woman with two kids from her first marriage. I loved them from day one. They called me Grandma, and I made sure they never felt like outsiders. One day, my daughter-in-law said, “Stop — they’re not your real grandchildren.”

When she had a baby with my son, she told me, “Now come see your real grandchild.” I refused to play favorites. I told her, “All three are mine.” After that, she stopped answering my calls. My son said she needed “space,” but months turned into a year.

Then one afternoon, her oldest son — he’s fourteen now — sent me a message. He said he missed me and wanted to know if I was okay. He told me his little brother keeps asking about me too.

My heart broke and healed all at once. I want to see them, but I’m afraid reaching out might make things worse. I just want to love my grandchildren equally without causing more pain. What should I do?

Sincerely,

Margaret