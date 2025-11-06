I Refused to Have My MIL on Another Trip If She Won’t Babysit—Her Slapback Was Brutal

We invited MIL to our vacation so she could help with our newborn and enjoy some sun. She happily agreed. But every time we asked for help, she said she was “on vacation too.” The final straw? She booked a dolphin cruise for herself during the exact time we had scheduled our only baby-free dinner.



She came back smiling with souvenirs while we sat outside a closed restaurant with a crying baby. My husband told her we’d never rely on her again. Her response? “I actually didn’t come to babysit, but to take some free time for myself. Next time, get a nanny”. Oh, we will!