I Refuse to Give Up My Business Class Seat — Even to a Pregnant Woman

Dear Bright Side,

My name is Mike, I’m 38, and I work as a marketing strategist. Last week, I had an experience on a five-hour flight from Denver to Miami that’s been on my mind ever since.

I was offered an unexpected upgrade to business class because there was an empty seat. Shortly after I settled in, a visibly pregnant woman approached and said, “You don’t really need this seat, right? You didn’t pay for it. I’m pregnant so you should let me have it.” I politely declined. She looked frustrated, muttered something under her breath, and went back to her original seat.

For the rest of the flight, I noticed her several times from the front of the plane. She seemed uncomfortable, shifting in her seat and gesturing to the flight attendants. At one point, I saw a crew member kneeling beside her and offering assistance. I didn’t hear the details, but it was clear she was struggling more than I realized at first.

When we landed, a flight attendant approached me quietly and said, “Sir, sometimes even small choices can affect someone more than you realize.” I nodded, unsure what to say. I hadn’t intended to cause stress, and she wasn’t seriously harmed, but the situation had clearly affected her and those around her.

I still don’t feel like I did anything wrong. After all, the upgrade was offered to me, and I didn’t act cruelly. But I can’t shake the sense of judgment from the crew and some passengers. Was I wrong to prioritize my own comfort, or is this just one of those impossible situations with no perfect answer?

Sincerely,

Mike