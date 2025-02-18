16 Mysterious Things People Stumbled Upon, Sparking Internet Frenzy

Home is where the heart is—but sometimes, it’s also where the weirdness is! From mysterious hidden rooms to bizarre objects buried in the backyard, people have stumbled upon some truly strange discoveries right in their own homes. Whether these finds are creepy, cool, or just plain confusing, they all have one thing in common: they make you wonder what they are actually used for!

1. "Holder with rubber padding next to the door inside the toilet stall."

Answer: It's an ashtray used before restrictions.

2. "Old, iron, hand forged, seems to be a fairly ornamental chain, maybe necklace?"

Answer: Iron Hogon Duge Necklace.

3. "Yellow, rubber, black part slides up and down, it says 'Trudeau' on it, very light, was given to me with kitchen stuff."

Answer: It's a jar opener!

4. "Cut section on the bottom of the bathroom's door of my apartment."

Answer: It's used for ventilation.

5. "On wood post on wooden base with caster wheels on all corners to roll it around."

This one is a thinker for sure. One of the users commented it to be a pulley. Others have also guessed it to be sailing equipment.

6. "This iron thing has been sitting on a shelf at my local thrift for months. It's about knee height, and fairly heavy."

7. "Strange wooden and leather stool with loops found in a rental home."

8. "Heavy metal axe shaped tool I found in a box of old tools. Mostly steel with brass brazing on the handle."

Answer: Clicking hatchet leather worker tool.

9. "I found 2 concrete safes buried in my backyard."

I didn't realize that they were actually septic covers!

10. "Some kind of workbench found in a bunker in Italian mountains. What would it be for?"

One of the users guessed it to be an "ammo reloading bench." Others also commented about military use.

11. "Found while thrifting. Maybe a bud vase of sorts? Metal stand with glass test tubes."

Answer: It's a propagation station.

12. "My buddy works in people's homes and found this long fuzzy thing with a loop on one end."

13. "What is this thing consisting of metal and glass vessels, a burner of some kind and a stand?"

Answer: It's a siphon coffee maker!

14. "Small metal stick with moving parts"

Answer: A stud for dress shirts.

15. "Small wooden box"

Answer: It's a wooden Sudoku game for kids to play with!

16. "What do you think it is? Asking for a friend."

For those who were wondering, it's a lemon juicer!