12 Mysterious Tools Nobody Can Seem to Explain

The world is full of strange and puzzling objects, but some tools stand out for their sheer mystery. These aren’t your everyday items, far from it. Whether they’re relics from the past or oddly designed modern gadgets, their true purpose leaves even the most curious minds scratching their heads. Can you guess what they are used for?

1. What is this thing??

Answer: It is an antique decor item.

2. "Gadget of unknown purpose, metal, 4.5"x2″, (banana for scale)."

Answer: It attaches at the bottom of canes for better grip on ice.

3. “Found this cabinet door in our new house. What is this supposed to be used for?”

Answer: It’s for storing baking trays right next to the oven.

4. Found this in a hotel bathroom. What is it?

Answer: It is very useful! It is a ring stand.

5. “Little razors attached to some sort of handle...found on top of fridge. My husband has no idea either.”

“Looks like a beard trimmer,” a person guessed what the item could be. “I know this one! We put it in our mandolin to make homemade fries,” answered another.

6. “These have been in our kitchen drawer for ages, but we haven’t figured out what they are used for. Any ideas?”

Answer: The left one is used to peel bananas. The one on the right is an orange peeler.

7. “The hole gets smaller when I squeeze it. Found in kitchen at parents’ house. What do I use it for?”

Answer: Device to strip corn.

8. “In-laws received this as a gift. No one knows what this is for.”

Answer: A spoon rest.

9. “About 6 inches long, made of metal. What is it? The handles don’t open up the cups looking things when squeezed.”

“Clip thingy to hold turkey legs together in a roasting pan?” a user guessed what the item could be.



10. Found in a random drawer in my house. What is it?

Answer: It is a fancy bottle stopper.

11. “Metal tools with wooden half-round handle, not really razorsharp, angled blades, some with numbers on the side.”

Answer: These are gravers for jewelry making.

12. “Found in a kitchen drawer. What is it?”

Answer: A citrus reamer.