12 People Whose Intuition Gave a Head Start to All Other Senses

Curiosities
day ago

Not all events and phenomena in this world can be explained logically. There’s also intuition. We found stories that checkmate all pragmatists.

  • I have green eyes and very good intuition. My husband keeps saying that in medieval times, I would have been punished. This summer, my brother experienced it firsthand too.
    We were in the countryside with him. A strong hurricane wind came up. I stand at the window and say, “The main thing, Serge, is that the poplar tree doesn’t fall on your car.”
    And here a huge poplar tree fell a few steps away from the car before our eyes. And immediately my brother screamed, “Witch!” © Chamber 6 / VK
  • There was a test in literature, I pull a ticket and... No, it was not the only topic I knew. On the contrary, it was the most difficult topic, for which absolutely no one was ready. I thought that I was finished.
    However, as soon as I read the topic out loud and started to answer, the whole group started begging so that I, a person who saved everyone, get an A. And I did. So, my gut both set me up and saved me. © Just a random nickname / ADME
  • My intuition only works for bad events, unfortunately. For example, I always knew exactly when my ex was seeing other women, a couple of times I even guessed the location of those meetings.
    I once woke up in the middle of the night on a train with a feeling of terrible grief that made it hard to breathe. At that time, my beloved cat with whom I grew up together died in my parent’s house.
    And a year ago, a month before the holiday, I dreamt several times about the fall of the plane in which I was flying with my son. The holiday did happen, but it was the worst holiday of my life. We missed the flight. There were no tickets, so we had to take connecting flights.
    I got sore throat. Not a single sunny day at sea. And my daughter and husband ended up in hospital with a bad infection. © RafiNadka / ADME
  • About 30 years ago, I’m coming out of a fishing shop at a crossroads. And I’m thinking how to get home: to go left to take a trolleybus or right to take the subway. I looked at my watch. There was no difference in time.
    For some reason, I decided to take the subway. I got home. Turned on the news. They were showing the trolleybus accident.
    The place looked familiar. It’s the same crossroads! Right behind the public transport stop. When they said the time of the tragedy, I almost turned gray.
    From the time I looked at my watch to the time of the accident was less than 10 minutes. Of course, it was possible that I would have ridden a different trolleybus, but the probability was high. © Alexander Karavaev / ADME
  • On Saturday, I planned to do a lot of housework and not leave the house. But from the very morning, I had an annoying thought, “Go for the textbook” spinning in my head. And I realize that I have to leave everything and go to buy my son a rare textbook, which I was looking for the day before and couldn’t find anywhere.
    I went to the market for groceries and on the way out I saw an old man selling books: old, new, fiction, scientific. I randomly asked about the textbook by a certain author, the seller brightened up and, after a bit of digging, found the right book. © Takaya Alya / ADME
  • I thought I was doing well. A faithful husband, a happy family. And suddenly I compose a poem about loneliness, longing and family values. I’d written poems on different topics before.
    2 weeks later, my husband meets another woman, falls in love, and we break up. © Galina Dolgikh / ADME
  • I woke up from a deep sleep at like 2 a.m. during a winter storm, something wasn’t right... I immediately went looking for my senior dog and couldn’t find her anywhere in the house. My roommates had a tendency to let her out for a walk and forget about her, closing the door.
    I ran to the front of the house and found her laying on the welcome mat, she was hardly breathing and covered in snow. She had been outside alone for at the very least 5 hours. I moved out shortly after. © Cafilkafish / Reddit
  • I have a highly developed intuition. I can sense when I’m about to be tricked, taken advantage of, or if a situation is dangerous, and I need to escape.
    Before a tough breakup, I went through all the emotions beforehand. I just felt an incredible longing that made everything tighten up inside. I sobbed unreasonably and as if in reality I experienced how I saw off my dear man to the railway station, walked him to the train, and he left for a new life, new people. And I will never see him again.
    I’ve never sobbed that hard, as if these were not just my thoughts, but an imminent reality. I said goodbye to the man. The next day our communication stopped forever on his initiative. And I was already morally prepared, because I’d already experienced part of the pain right before that. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I was walking home in spring. There are only 7 yards to go. I keep thinking that there is something wrong with my boot. I look at it — it’s nothing, but the feeling doesn’t leave me. I think, okay, I’ll look at it properly at home, because it’s uncomfortable to do it on the move.
    But the feeling of something wrong increased. I decided to stop, to see what’s wrong with the boot. And just when I stopped, a huge block of snow fell from the roof a yard away from me (that is, where I would have been if I hadn’t stopped). The boot was okay, by the way, and the feeling was immediately gone. © Just_prya / ADME
  • I was going on holiday to Georgia. Everything was ready: I had tickets, the route was planned. But there was a strange anxiety. I didn’t pay attention to it.
    And a couple of days later I collapsed with high fever. The doctors came quickly. But after that, we received a big bill for their visit. Without health insurance, it cost a lot of money.
    And you know, ever since then, I’ve believed that the sixth sense isn’t mystical. It’s almost a survival manual.
  • In the morning, I had an uneasy feeling that I had to go home, I couldn’t even concentrate. Eventually, I drove back. I get to the flat and the door’s ajar. I went in and saw my grandfather talking to 2 suspicious men, and they were selling him a miracle water filter.
    I entered at the moment when grandpa had already been poured some “clean” water and forced to try it. I freaked out and kicked them out. © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • We worked together with one guy for 3 years. We often worked on the same projects, began to communicate a little more than just colleagues. But there were no romantic feelings between us, nothing like that. We were more like mates.
    One day, I woke up on my day off thinking that he would text to me today. I don’t know why I was so sure all of a sudden. I waited all day for him to text me. And at about 7 p.m., this guy did text me. He asked me what I was doing.
    We chatted. And then he asked me to go to the movies with him. First date, second, third, and we’ve been dating for 5 years now. We love each other to bits.

And here are stories about people whose intuition saved someone else’s life.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads