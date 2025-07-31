My Sister-in-Law’s Secret Confession Led Me to Discover a Devastating Truth

“A week has passed since that, and I am at home (it is in my name because it is a gift from my parents), she went to her parents’ house with her kid, she has not called me since then, she left with everything and the half-asleep kid when I yelled at her, especially since it was the first time I really yelled at her, it sure affected her.

I talked to my parents and my dad told me that I did the right thing and that I shouldn’t be raising something that is not of my blood, and I agree with him. However, the pain is still there, my younger brother told me to write here to entertain myself. I am currently seeing a therapist 3 times a week, who told me that I have already taken the first step, which was to leave behind what causes me pain, it just hurts to know that my family no longer exists.

I just know that right now I feel tremendous hatred for my wife and a feeling between pain and resentment for the child, although it’s just time to get ahead. I just hope the divorce goes smoothly, we have separate finances and properties, and if she really asks for child support, I have proof that it’s not mine. According to my lawyer, that’s more than enough if she tries a legal process for that.

My therapist also recommended that I do not see him or her, that regardless of the child’s feelings, I should focus on my own first, that the child is no longer my problem, and the sooner I accept it, the better.”