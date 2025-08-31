I Told My MIL I Was Pregnant, and Her Reaction Turned Our Lives Upside Down

Hey Bright Side!

About a year ago, my MIL suggested that my husband and I move in with her. Rent was killing us, and she said it would be smart to save money under her roof while we prepped for “the next stage of life.” Honestly, it wasn’t perfect, but we agreed.

Fast-forward to last week, I find out I’m pregnant. I was nervous but also really excited. We sit down with MIL to share the news, expecting at least some kind of happy reaction. Instead, she crosses her arms, looks me dead in the eye, and said something like this, “I don’t want to raise another child under my roof. You can’t stay here anymore.”

Like... what?? It hit me like a truck. I felt embarrassed, blindsided, and honestly just heartbroken. We grabbed our stuff and ended up crashing with some friends who, thankfully, have been super supportive.

A week later, MIL calls me out of the blue, sobbing. She goes, “I’m sorry, I just panicked. I miss you both already.” And now I don’t even know how to feel.

Part of me wants to accept the apology and move on because I know emotions can make people react badly in the moment. But another part of me is like... how do you kick out your pregnant DIL and your own kid over news that should be happy?? That felt like such a huge betrayal, and I don’t know if I can just sweep it under the rug.

So, Bright Side, would you forgive her in this situation? Or is this one of those “believe people the first time they show you who they are” moments?

Thank you in advance,

Jinny