I Wanted to Be There for My Ex—My Fiancé Turned It Into Drama

Hi, Bright Side,



I’m Barbara, 27 years old. My ex and I split 6 years ago, but we stayed best friends. Now he is seriously sick and needs my help. I told my fiancé. He didn’t like it. “I’m not asking, I’m going,” I said. He nodded, avoiding my eyes. The day I was leaving, I froze as I noticed my car keys were gone.

I tore through the house searching but found nothing. Finally, I texted my fiancé at work. After a while, he admitted they were in his pocket and told me to just wait until he came home. I did. One hour passed, then two. Eventually, I realized he had gone out with friends after work.

When he finally came home late that night, I asked for my keys so I could leave early the next morning. That’s when he looked me straight in the eye and said he had “accidentally” left them at his office.



I just stared at him in shock. My ex needed me, and this guy thought his jealousy was more important than a person’s health. I told him he disgusts me. He answered that I was choosing my ex over him. He finds it “weird” and “odd” that I’m still in contact with him while being in a new relationship. I believe that’s not love, that’s control. Should I just pack my bags and leave for good? Is it one of those red flags everyone around is talking about?