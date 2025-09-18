My Sister Expects Me to Babysit Her Kids Because I’m Single and Childless

Anyway, she’s planning this vacation with her friends, and she straight up tells me: “You can watch them for the week, right? You have no kids, so you’re always free.” Not even a question, just an assumption.

I told her no. I said I already had my own plans and that a full week was way too much to ask. She didn’t argue, didn’t get mad, just smirked at me like she knew something I didn’t, and left.