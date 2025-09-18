Ask mom why she isn't babysitting. And stop doing it unless you offer, on your schedule. Tell both of them that the next time she just drops them off you're calling the cops. And do it!
My Sister Expects Me to Babysit Her Kids Because I’m Single and Childless
Family boundaries often get tested when one sibling is expected to babysit or take on childcare responsibilities. Situations like these can create guilt, tension, and resentment, especially when parents pressure adult children to put their own lives on hold.
We got a letter from Barbara.
Hello Bright Side!
So my sister has this habit of just, dropping her kids on me whenever it’s convenient for her. I don’t have kids, so in her mind that means I’m “always free.” Like, it’s not even just babysitting, sometimes I’m the one doing their laundry, feeding them, helping with homework. It’s basically like I’m their second mom without ever signing up for it.
Anyway, she’s planning this vacation with her friends, and she straight up tells me: “You can watch them for the week, right? You have no kids, so you’re always free.” Not even a question, just an assumption.
I told her no. I said I already had my own plans and that a full week was way too much to ask. She didn’t argue, didn’t get mad, just smirked at me like she knew something I didn’t, and left.
The next day, I was shocked to find out she told our mom about how I said no. Surprise, surprise, my mom shows up after lunch and starts tearing into me. Apparently, my sister ran to her and told her I “refused to help.”
Mom starts yelling that I’m selfish, that I’m the only one my sister can count on, and that I need to apologize immediately and free up my schedule to “do the right thing.” She even called me heartless.
Now I’m just sitting here stewing. Like, how am I selfish for not wanting to spend an entire week taking care of kids that aren’t mine? My mom acts like I’m some kind of villain because I won’t drop everything for my sister’s vacation.
I don’t think it’s fair, but now I’m second-guessing myself because both of them are making me feel like I’m the bad guy. So... am I right to finally put my foot down?
Thank you in advance,
Barbara
Thanks for sharing your story, Barbara! It really takes a lot to put something like that out there. We tried to gather a few pieces of advice that might help you see things from different angles. Hopefully at least one of them clicks and makes the situation feel a little lighter.
- Put the mirror back on them — Next time your mom calls you “heartless,” ask her why she isn’t offering to babysit. Or better, ask why she thinks it’s your job but not hers. Sometimes pointing out the hypocrisy is the only way to stop being the family scapegoat.
- It’s okay to be the “bad guy” — Families love painting someone as “selfish” or “unhelpful.” If that’s the price of keeping your sanity, so be it. You’re not actually the bad guy, you’re just not playing the role they assigned you. And honestly, that’s growth.
- Don’t over-explain yourself — You don’t need a PowerPoint presentation to justify your “no.” Honestly, the more you explain, the more they’ll poke holes in it. Just keep it short: “I can’t do that.” Period. People respect firm, concise boundaries more than long, apologetic ones.
Setting boundaries with family isn’t easy, but it’s a step toward healthier relationships. With honesty and balance, it’s possible to support loved ones without losing yourself in the process.
