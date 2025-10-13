My Parents Secretly Drained My Entire Savings Account—Then I Turned the Tables on Them

Oh FFS, get your OWN BANK ACCOUNT AND CUT THEM OFF. WHY do people gripe about "how do I fix things"? You fix it by being INDEPENDENT! Family or not, they ARE NOT ENTITLED TO YOUR MONEY. If you want to be GUILTED or SHAMED into supporting a bunch of leeches, go ahead and "fix it", this way they know that THEY CAN KEEP DOING IT, WITH YOUR BLESSINGS. Grow up and take care of YOURSELF.