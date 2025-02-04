My Parents Claim They Have a Right to My Money Because They Raised Me - I Gave Them a Reality Check

Some people say that money just amplifies who you already are—and for one young lady, it turned into a full-blown family drama. An 18-year-old took to Reddit to vent after discovering that her parents had dipped into her savings and pulled out nearly a thousand dollars—without even asking. When she confronted them, they hit her with the classic, "Your money is our money." And to make things worse, they expected her to send even more the next day. But the young woman didn't hesitate to fight for her own financial borders.

A young woman came to Reddit to share the story of her tough family conflict.

A teenager, 18, took to Reddit to share her controversial family story with the community. The young lady seemed to be very conflicted and upset about what had happened between her and her parents, and she wanted to know people’s opinions on whether she was the one to blame in this conflict. The OP wrote, “I (18F) work for my dad and get paid really well for my age. I’ve been working for him for a year, saving most of my income in an account they don’t have access to, while keeping a little for daily expenses. My relationship with my parents is rocky because their marriage is toxic, and my sibling (10M) and I are often caught in the crossfire of their unresolved issues. I live with them, but I’m planning to move out and take my sibling with me when I can. Recently, things had been calm between us, so I thought maybe I could trust them more. They’ve always said my money is mine, so I didn’t see this coming.”

The OP had big plans for how to spend her money, but her parents had another idea.

The OP wrote, [edited] "Last night, my parents asked to see how much was in my savings account. When I showed them, they grabbed my phone and ignored my questions about what they were doing. They transferred $990 into their loan account without my permission. When I got upset, my dad laughed and told me to transfer another $990 the next day. They didn’t explain why they were taking the money or ask for my help beforehand. This morning, my mom admitted it was for their mortgage. I told her they could have asked me instead of taking it without permission. She said, “Your money is our money, and you’re getting the house when we die, so what’s the problem?” That really hurt because I’ve worked hard for my savings to secure my future and help my sibling, and now it feels like all my work is pointless."

The young woman has found herself in a very conflicted position.

The OP shared, "I refused to give them more money, which led to a screaming match with my mom. She accused me of being selfish and ungrateful since they’ve provided for me my whole life. I do feel grateful, but I also feel like they’ve crossed a line by taking my money without asking and then demanding more. I understand they’re under financial stress, but I feel like they’re treating me like an ATM instead of their daughter. I’m questioning whether I should just give in to keep the peace, though it feels wrong." She added, "I refused to give them more money for their mortgage, even though I live under their roof, and they’ve supported me in the past. Maybe I’m being selfish by prioritizing my savings instead of helping them during a tough time. Am I in the wrong for saying no?"

Redditors flooded the comments section with their emotional opinions and advice.

People of Reddit were quick to react to the OP's moral dilemma. One person came to the comments to say, "You should have called the bank immediately and reported the transfer as fraudulent, explaining how it happened. Honestly, just move out, right now. This instant.

And they are not good parents. At all. A good parent does exactly none of the above." Another user added, "OP lives with parents who can't afford their own mortgage, gets paid by father and refuses to leave brother. So, what is the actual plan here for a better future?

If parents lose their house, so does OP lose a place to live. If parents start refusing to pay her, personal savings to escape suffer. If they do keep paying her, but she refuses to help with the mortgage, parents may kick her out of the family home (or at least threaten to) since OP is now 18 and presumably of legal age where she lives. And if that happens, what's OP's next step?

OP, think about this and start developing a real plan that doesn't involve living with parents or relying on them for a pay check. It's clear you can't trust them, so you need to accept the reality and start acting accordingly."